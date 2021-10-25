First MacBook Pro preorders begin to arrive to customers

The first MacBook Pro preorders are getting into the hands of their owners.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and 3rd generation AirPods will officially release in stores and online on Tuesday, October 26. While most of us still have to wait for Tuesday to roll around, it is already that day in New Zealand and Australia. Customers in the country have begun to receive delivery of their new laptops.

Ciao! It is definitely a bit thicker and heavier than before and is also reminiscent of older gen MacBook Pro models. Still, if that's what it means for great thermals and battery life, no complaints on any of those counts. pic.twitter.com/Fz72F6pN9N — Sanjiv Sathiah (@t3mporarybl1p) October 26, 2021

New Zealand does not currently have any Apple Stores in the country so all of its customers are getting their new MacBook Pro and AirPods through delivery. In Australia, however, Apple does have a retail presence so we should also expect to see photos of customers picking up their new devices at their local store.

Apple originally announced the new MacBook Pro and 3rd generation AirPods at its "Unleashed" event last week.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED display, MagSafe charging, a new keyboard, and the return of a number of ports. It also announced new colors for the HomePod mini and a new subscription tier for Apple Music called the Voice plan.