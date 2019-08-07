Fitbit ecosystem
Fitbit Aria 2
Best for most
Withings Body+
The Fitbit Aria 2 works well with your Fitbit tracker to help paint a better overall picture of your health. It may not measure as much as some of the other smart scales, but what it does measure it measures well. Plus, it syncs flawlessly and recognizes individual users extremely well.
Pros
- Wi-Fi syncing with your Fitbit app
- Supports up to eight users
- Keeps your data private from other users
Cons
- A bit pricey
- Doesn't track as much as some of the competition
The Withings (Nokia) Body+ is one of the best smart scales money can buy. It measures and displays the important metrics (more than the Aria 2), and it automatically syncs over Wi-Fi, so you don't need your phone on you at the weigh-in.
Pros
- Tracks all the major metrics
- Excellent display
- Customizable web account
- Syncs with Apple Watch, Fitbit, and more
Cons
- App isn't the most intuitive
The breakdown
We're a virtual company made up of tech experts from across the globe. We know scales are for more than just tracking weight — they can be a powerful health tool, and the right smart scale can be huge for your fitness journey. Our top pick is the Withings Body+. The largest difference between the Withings Body+ and the Fitbit Aria 2 is the number of measurements each scale tracks. While the Fitbit Aria 2 is an excellent simple scale for Fitbit users, it's missing some key smart scale measurements that the Withings Body+ tracks quite well.
|Fitbit Aria 2
|Withings Body+
|Weight
|Yes
|Yes
|BMI
|Yes
|Yes
|Body fat %
|Yes
|Yes
|Lean mass
|Yes
|No
|Bone mass
|No
|Yes
|Muscle mass
|No
|Yes
|Water weight
|No
|Yes
|Number of users it can track
|eight
|eight
|Pregnancy Tracker
|No
|Yes
|Baby Mode
|No
|Yes
|Nutrition Tracking
|No
|Yes
As you can see from the above table, the Body+ just measures more, offering a better total picture of your weight. It even gives you the local weather so that you can plan your day.
The Withings Body+ is geared toward need specific measurements such as water weight, bone mass, muscle mass, and nutrition tracking. It's also great for growing families, with the Pregnancy Tracker and Baby Mode. The Fitbit Aria 2 is more of an "everyone" scale. It measures and tracks the aspects of your body that are important for everyday health, like BMI and body fat percentage. The accompanying Withings Health Mate app syncs with over 100 other health apps, including Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, and RunKeeper.
The Aria 2's measurements are more than good enough for anyone wanting to track weight loss and progressive fitness, without getting unnecessarily in-depth. If you already own a Fitbit, you'll already have the Fitbit app you need to use with the scale.
Fitbit Aria 2
Straightforward
Great for Fitbit tracker users
While the Fitbit Aria 2 is missing some major metrics found in the Withings Body+, it doesn't need them to appeal to "regular" Fitbit users. It's simply great for anyone looking to get more fit while tracking a little more than just weight.
Withings Body+
More features
In-depth weight tracking
While the Withings Body+ is great for everyone, it truly benefits athletes and fitness fanatics who are looking for more in-depth weight metrics, like muscle mass. Plus, it's $30 cheaper than the Aria 2, so it may be altogether more attractive.
