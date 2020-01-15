Fitbit has started to roll out oxygen level monitoring to some of its fitness trackers, with the Ionic, Versa, and Charge 3 all seeing new options appear in the Fitbit app.

Users in the US started seeing blood oxygen monitoring – or SPO2 – data appear today according to a Tizenhelp report (via 9to5Mac.) And while the Fitbit app does note that the data is estimated, it's certainly going to be more accurate than what Apple Watch offers. Which, at this point, is nothing.