Best answer: Technically, no, but the Charge 3 is water-resistant for up to 50 meters, meaning you can go swimming, take a shower, and get caught in the rain without worrying about it malfunctioning. If you wanted, you could also opt for the more affordable Fitbit Inspire, the smart Fitbit Versa 2, or the fresh Fitbit Charge 4, all of which stand up to water and moisture.
- Water resistant: Fitbit Charge 3 ($117 at Amazon)
- Newest Fitbit Charge: Fitbit Charge 4 ($150 at Amazon)
- Budget-friendly option: Fitbit Inspire ($69 at Amazon)
- Fitbit smartwatch: Fitbit Versa 2 ($200 at Amazon)
While the Fitbit is water-resistant, it's not technically waterproof
You can dive up to 50 meters with your Fitbit Charge 3. Anything deeper than that and you might ruin your Fitbit, but 50 meters is pretty deep, so unless you're planning on scuba diving, you're probably going to be fine.
Working out and sweating regularly, or taking a bath or shower with your Charge 3 shouldn't damage your device in the slightest. If you're diving to retrieve salvage from the Titanic, that might be a different story...
Other water-resistant Fitbit options
The Fitbit Charge 3 is a robust fitness tracker, but if it's not quite what you're looking for today, there are other Fitbit devices on the market. The newer Fitbit Charge 4, the Fitbit Inspire, and the Fitbit Versa 2 are all water-resistant, and offer a unique set of features.
Our pick
Fitbit Charge 3
Good for swimming, showers, and water sports
The Fitbit Charge 3 is water-resistant, so it's plenty tough enough for water sports, runs in the rain, and showering.
Fitbit's newest tracker
Fitbit Charge 4
Same water resistance + new features
Now with GPS and 7-day battery life, the newest Charge is water-resistant to 50 meters and has 24/7 tracking.
Money-saver
Fitbit Inspire
Water-resistant and budget-friendly
The affordable Inspire tracks activities and calories all day, and it's also water-resistant down to 50 meters.
Sleek smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 2
A fitness tracker/smartwatch combo
The Versa 2 comes with Alexa baked-in, is water-resistant down to 50 meters, and tracks fitness metrics.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Looking for a woven band for you Charge 3or 4? Here are the best.
Why go for a woven band? Well, they’re comfortable, reliable, easy to clean, work with a variety of outfits, are perfect for the office or a workout… Shall we go on? Here are the best we've found for the Fitbit Charge 3 and 4.
Best screen protectors for Fitbit Charge 3 and 4
The Fitbit Charge 3 and the newer Fitbit Charge 4 are still at the top of our list of favorite fitness trackers. Protecting your tech keeps it looking good and functioning longer. A screen protector is a must these days, and these are the ones we prefer.
Find the best band for your Fitbit Charge 3 or Charge 4
The weather is heating up and a great time to swap out the band on your Fitbit Charge 3. Perhaps you got yourself a new Fitbit Charge 4 and want to give it a variety of looks. These are the best replacement bands for your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4 to match all of your looks and freshen things up a bit.