Fitbit has released its fourth-generation Charge 4 advanced fitness tracker. Arriving one year after the Fitbit Charge 3, the new-generation model isn't much different than its predecessor. Despite this, there's some vital information you should know about the $150 wearable devices.

The latest is here Fitbit Charge 4 So much to see If you don't want a smartwatch and would rather have a fitness tracking device, this is the one to consider. from $150 at Fitbit

Can I use the Charge 4 with my iPhone? Fitbit's latest wearable device supports iPhone and Android-based devices. It syncs automatically and wirelessly to computers and over 200 leading iOS, Android, and Windows devices using Bluetooth LE wireless technology. For syncing, your mobile device needs to be an iPhone 5S and later, iPad 5 gen. and later, or Android 7.0 and later. With the free Fitbit app, you can see a running history of your steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes, and your sleeping information. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Using the Fitbit Charge 4 with iPhone Does it have Fitbit Pay

The Fitbit Charge 4 offers Fitbit Pay, which allows you to make purchases without your phone or wallet nearby. The number of banks and transit systems that support Fitbit Pay continues to grow. To date, it's backed by more than 500 banks and 10 transit systems in 44 countries. Does it include a warranty? Fitbit offers a limited warranty on all of its products, including the Charge 4. The warranty varies depending on where the device is purchased. In the European Economic Area, for example, Fitbit products have a two-year warranty period. In the United States, the products are free "free from defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of one (1) year from the date of purchase." What workouts does it support? The Charge 4 supports over 20 goal-based exercise modes like run, bike, swim, yoga, and more. Each allows you to set a goal and get real-time stats during your workouts. Does it have a heart rate monitor? The latest Fitbit product offers 24/7 heart rate tracking. It also provides a Cardio Fitness Score that gives you a better understanding of your fitness level and how it has developed over time. You can use this information to change your daily routine for better health. You can also find your personalized fat burn, cardio, and peak heart rate zones to optimize your efforts. Does it have a blood oxygen monitor?