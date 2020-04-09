Fitbit has released its fourth-generation Charge 4 advanced fitness tracker. Arriving one year after the Fitbit Charge 3, the new-generation model isn't much different than its predecessor. Despite this, there's some vital information you should know about the $150 wearable devices.
The latest is here
Fitbit Charge 4
So much to see
If you don't want a smartwatch and would rather have a fitness tracking device, this is the one to consider.
Can I use the Charge 4 with my iPhone?
Fitbit's latest wearable device supports iPhone and Android-based devices. It syncs automatically and wirelessly to computers and over 200 leading iOS, Android, and Windows devices using Bluetooth LE wireless technology. For syncing, your mobile device needs to be an iPhone 5S and later, iPad 5 gen. and later, or Android 7.0 and later. With the free Fitbit app, you can see a running history of your steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes, and your sleeping information.
Does it have Fitbit Pay
The Fitbit Charge 4 offers Fitbit Pay, which allows you to make purchases without your phone or wallet nearby. The number of banks and transit systems that support Fitbit Pay continues to grow. To date, it's backed by more than 500 banks and 10 transit systems in 44 countries.
Does it include a warranty?
Fitbit offers a limited warranty on all of its products, including the Charge 4. The warranty varies depending on where the device is purchased. In the European Economic Area, for example, Fitbit products have a two-year warranty period. In the United States, the products are free "free from defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of one (1) year from the date of purchase."
What workouts does it support?
The Charge 4 supports over 20 goal-based exercise modes like run, bike, swim, yoga, and more. Each allows you to set a goal and get real-time stats during your workouts.
Does it have a heart rate monitor?
The latest Fitbit product offers 24/7 heart rate tracking. It also provides a Cardio Fitness Score that gives you a better understanding of your fitness level and how it has developed over time. You can use this information to change your daily routine for better health. You can also find your personalized fat burn, cardio, and peak heart rate zones to optimize your efforts.
Does it have a blood oxygen monitor?
With the built-in SpO2 sensor, the Charge 4 provides information that powers Fitbit's Estimated Oxygen Variation Graph in the Fitbit app. In turn, you can see an estimate of your oxygen level variability in your bloodstream, which may indicate variations in your breathing during sleep.
Is it waterproof? Can I wear it while swimming?
Like previous Charge devices, the Fitbit Charge 4 is swim-proof with water resistance up to 50 meters. Because of this, you can wear the tracker in the shower and pool.
Can I play music on it?
The Charge 4 can control Spotify music from your nearby phone. With the functionality, you can navigate between playlists, songs, and albums. A Spotify Premium account is required.
Does it have GPS?
Yes, the Charge 4 includes GPS. This makes it possible for the device to keep track of your real-time pace and distance when you're out and about without your phone. When you get home, you can see a map of your route through the Fitbit app.
Can I make phone calls or text with it?
You cannot make phone calls from the Charge 4, but you will get call and calendar alerts on the device. Receiving text notifications from your phone is also possible. Only Android device owners, however, can send quick replies from the wearable device.
How long does the battery last?
The battery on the Charge 4 can last up to seven days before it needs to be charged. The actual time varies depending on usage.
How much does it cost?
The Charge 4 is $150 for three of the four launch models. A special edition Granite Reflective Woven version is $170.
When will it be available?
You can pre-order the Charge 4 now with the first orders going out in mid-April 2020.
The HybridDrive is a USB-C dock with an SSD built in
You need more ports, right? And you probably need more storage, right? What you really need is the HybridDrive.
Analyst sticks finger in the air, decides there are 40m Apple TV+ viewers
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is known for being keen on Apple and he's had his guessing stick out again.
We review Kokoon Headphones which are designed to help you relax and sleep
Kokoon Headphones feature active noise cancellation and an accompanying relaxation app. The Kokoon experience may help you get some much-needed relaxation and sleep.
Help your baby sleep through the night with a smart nightlight
Sometimes simple is best, but there are some nightlights out there with very cool features if you want something more. Here are our favorite smart nightlights that can both entertain and protect your children.