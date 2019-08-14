Best answer: If you own an Alta HR and are quite happy with it, you may not need to upgrade. However, the newer Fitbit Inspire HR offers some compelling features that may make an upgrade worthwhile.

Time for an upgrade?

If you are looking to purchase a new Fitbit and are deciding between the Inspire HR and the Alta HR, the choice is easy. The Fitbit Inspire HR is newer, less expensive, and more feature-rich. If you already own an Alta HR and are wondering if it's worth upgrading to the Inspire HR now, the answer isn't so cut and dry.

Comparing your options

Both Fitbits will track your steps, calorie burn, exercise, heart rate, and sleep stages. Both will send you move reminders as well as notifications from your smartphone, though you can get more types of notifications on the Inspire HR. Both have nearly a week-long battery life (though the Alta HR may be slightly longer) and bands that can be swapped out for different looks.

However, while the Alta HR is splash-resistant, the Inspire HR is waterproof and offers swim tracking. You can connect to your smartphone's GPS for tracking runs and bike rides with the Inspire HR but not the Alta HR. You'll get a more detailed cardiovascular health analysis on the Inspire HR.

The Inspire HR has female health tracking and guided breathing exercises, whereas the Alta HR does not. There's a button on the Inspire HR so you can start and stop exercises manually if you wish, while you must rely on auto-tracking on the buttonless Alta HR. There is a slightly larger screen on the Inspire HR, which may make it easier to read.