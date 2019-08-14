Best answer: If you own an Alta HR and are quite happy with it, you may not need to upgrade. However, the newer Fitbit Inspire HR offers some compelling features that may make an upgrade worthwhile.
- Latest model: Fitbit Inspire HR ($100 at Fitbit)
- Older version: Fitbit Alta HR ($130 at Fitbit)
Time for an upgrade?
If you are looking to purchase a new Fitbit and are deciding between the Inspire HR and the Alta HR, the choice is easy. The Fitbit Inspire HR is newer, less expensive, and more feature-rich. If you already own an Alta HR and are wondering if it's worth upgrading to the Inspire HR now, the answer isn't so cut and dry.
Comparing your options
Both Fitbits will track your steps, calorie burn, exercise, heart rate, and sleep stages. Both will send you move reminders as well as notifications from your smartphone, though you can get more types of notifications on the Inspire HR. Both have nearly a week-long battery life (though the Alta HR may be slightly longer) and bands that can be swapped out for different looks.
However, while the Alta HR is splash-resistant, the Inspire HR is waterproof and offers swim tracking. You can connect to your smartphone's GPS for tracking runs and bike rides with the Inspire HR but not the Alta HR. You'll get a more detailed cardiovascular health analysis on the Inspire HR.
The Inspire HR has female health tracking and guided breathing exercises, whereas the Alta HR does not. There's a button on the Inspire HR so you can start and stop exercises manually if you wish, while you must rely on auto-tracking on the buttonless Alta HR. There is a slightly larger screen on the Inspire HR, which may make it easier to read.
Our pick
Fitbit Inspire HR
More advanced
If you own an Alta HR and are quite happy with it, you may not need to upgrade. However, the newer Fitbit Inspire HR offers some compelling new features that may make an upgrade worthwhile.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Need a soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos? We've got the best options
Audiophile? Love being fully immersed in your movies? Then you need a soundbar with Dolby Atmos support. These are the best you can buy.
Look like you're wearing Hermès without spending the money on one
The Apple Watch Hermès Double Tour is a beautiful piece of art, but at $1,250, it's a little out of reach for most of us. We share how you can get the Hermès Double Tour look for less.
Need a clicker for your Apple TV? Here are the best
Whether you hate the Siri Remote, lost your old one, or just scouting out the market, here are our favorite remotes to control your Apple TV.