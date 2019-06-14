Top pick Fitbit Inspire HR More features Fitbit Charge 3 The Fitbit Inspire HR is our top pick because it's the best value. If you don't need the particular features unique to the Charge 3, why spend the extra money? The Fitbit Inspire is more compact, less expensive, and it still has quite an extensive feature set. $100 at Fitbit Pros Automatic exercise and health tracking

The feature set of the Fitbit Inspire HR and the Charger 3 is very close. They are both full-featured health and fitness trackers. So, how do you tell the difference to figure out which one is best for you?

What's the difference?

The two Fitbits are actually quite similar. Both the Fitbit Inspire HR and the Fitbit Charger 3 track steps, calories, sleep, and menstrual cycles. They both offer guided breathing and will automatically detect and track a wide variety of exercises. They both pair with your smartphone and let you stay in the loop with notifications and alerts.

These two Fitbit styles have such similar feature sets, which one you choose comes down to a few minor differences. The Fitbit Charge 3 tracks how many flights of stairs you climb, whereas the Fitbit Inspire HR does not. The Charge 3 offers Quick Replies, which allow you to respond to texts, but only if your Fitbit is paired to an Android phone. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a Special Edition that costs $20 more and also includes Fitbit Pay, which the regular Fitbit Charge 3 does not. It also comes with two bands instead of one.

The Charge 3 is also a larger Fitbit, which could certainly be appealing to some people. To match its larger size, it also has a longer battery life of up to seven days, as opposed to five for the Inspire HR.

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitbit Charger 3 Steps and Activity Tracking Yes Yes Calorie Tracking Yes Yes Floors Climbed No Yes Sleep Tracking and Silent Alarm Yes Yes Female Health Tracking Yes Yes Guided Breathing Sessions Yes Yes Auto Exercise Recognition Yes Yes Move Reminders Yes Yes Heart Rate Tracking Yes Yes 15+ Excercise Modes Yes Yes Pace and Distance with Phone GPS Yes Yes Call notifications Yes Yes Text, Calendar, Reminder Alerts Yes Yes Fitbit Pay No Yes (Special Edition Only) Swimproof Yes Yes Customizable Watch Face Yes Yes Battery Life up to 5 days up to 7 days

Since I use an iPhone, the Quick Replies wouldn't work for me. And since I use Apple Pay, I don't see a need to use FitBit Pay. So for me, the price difference between the Fitbit Inspire HR and the Fitbit Charge 3 comes down to counting my flights of stairs and a Rose Gold or Graphite option. I actually prefer a smaller device, so the Inspire HR is more appealing in that regard. I don't personally feel that stair counting and the aluminum color is worth paying more for.

Overall, it's worth it to save some money and skip on some features with the Inspire HR.

The bands can be changed regardless of which model you get. There is a difference in battery life, but the Inspire HR's five-day battery life is sufficient for me; I wouldn't pay more just to get seven days from the Charge 3.

The Fitbit Inspire HR comes only in Black, but you get your choice of three different color bands: Black, Lilac, and White. The Charge 3 comes in Rose Gold with a Blue Gray band or Graphite with a Black band. The Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition comes in Rose Gold with a Lavender Woven band and a Black Classic band or Graphite with a Frost White Sport band and a Black Classic band. Both Fitbits come in just one size; the small and large bands are included.

Overall, it's worth it to save some money and skip on some features with the Inspire HR. You'll still get plenty of extras with it and will be able to do most, if not all, of your fitness tracking. However, if you want to pay more for stair tracking and Quick Replies, then, by all means, get the Charge 3. If you want Fitbit Pay, you'll be paying even extra money with the Charge 3 Special Edition.

