Best answer: Yes, the Fitbit Versa 2 is rated swim-proof up to 50 meters. This means that the device should be just fine for a trip to the beach, pool workout, or daily shower.
Wearing your watch wet
The Fitbit Versa 2 is rated swim-proof up to 50 meters, which is far deeper than most people will ever need for recreational or sport use. This is also a pretty standard metric for measuring the water-resistance of sport and fitness watches.
The Versa 2 can keep track of your laps, duration, distance, and pace during your swim workouts. It also does just fine for a relaxing dip in the ocean or your daily shower. It's water resistance also means that it is perfectly capable of handling a sweaty run or Crossfit workout. The one wet environment Fitbit cautions against wearing the Versa 2 is in a hot tub or sauna.
We recommend that if you plan on wearing your Versa 2 in wet conditions that you sport a silicon band of some kind. The watch comes with a basic silicon band, but you can also get great replacement sport bands from Fitbit and other third-party sellers.
One of our favorites is the Hagibis Fitbit Versa Sport Silicone Band, as you not only get the water-resistance of silicone but the perforations allow for quick drying. After a swim or wet activity, it is recommended that you take the watch off and dry the band and casing before putting the watch back on.
Other water-resistant Fitbits
Unlike the early days of its fitness trackers, Fitbit's modern lineup of fitness bands and smart watches all include some degree of water resistance or swim-proofing. Along with the Versa 2, the Versa Lite, Ionic, Charge 3, Inspire, and Ace 2 are all water-resistant and capable of handling a dunk in the pool or a relaxing bath. Regardless of which modern Fitbit you choose, you can rest assured that it will be able to handle everyday water issues. For now, the Fitbit Versa 2 is among the most capable of the company's water-resistant watches.
