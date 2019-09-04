Best answer: Yes, the Fitbit Versa 2 is rated swim-proof up to 50 meters. This means that the device should be just fine for a trip to the beach, pool workout, or daily shower.

Wearing your watch wet

The Fitbit Versa 2 is rated swim-proof up to 50 meters, which is far deeper than most people will ever need for recreational or sport use. This is also a pretty standard metric for measuring the water-resistance of sport and fitness watches.

The Versa 2 can keep track of your laps, duration, distance, and pace during your swim workouts. It also does just fine for a relaxing dip in the ocean or your daily shower. It's water resistance also means that it is perfectly capable of handling a sweaty run or Crossfit workout. The one wet environment Fitbit cautions against wearing the Versa 2 is in a hot tub or sauna.

We recommend that if you plan on wearing your Versa 2 in wet conditions that you sport a silicon band of some kind. The watch comes with a basic silicon band, but you can also get great replacement sport bands from Fitbit and other third-party sellers.

One of our favorites is the Hagibis Fitbit Versa Sport Silicone Band, as you not only get the water-resistance of silicone but the perforations allow for quick drying. After a swim or wet activity, it is recommended that you take the watch off and dry the band and casing before putting the watch back on.

Other water-resistant Fitbits