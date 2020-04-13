Fitness-focused Fitbit Charge 4 Smartwatch Fitbit Versa Lite If you're focused on fitness and health tracking, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a better choice. It measures more metrics than the Fitbit Versa Lite does. From $150 at Fitbit Pros Excellent health and fitness tracker

The Fitbit Charge 4 and the Fitbit Versa Lite have a similar price point and similar feature set, so they are bound to attract similar customers. However, there are some essential differences between them, and which one you choose will be determined which features mean the most to you.

The main thing to consider is if a richer health and fitness feature set or the smartwatch experience is more important to you. The Fitbit Charge 4 is not a smartwatch, but it does have more fitness tracking features than the Versa Lite. However, the Fitbit Versa Lite is a smartwatch. You can download apps such as news, weather, sports, travel, and transit on the larger-screened Versa Lite. Fitbit also sells more upscale designer bands for the Versa Lite.

Breaking down the similarities and differences

Let's start with how similar these two similarly-priced health and fitness trackers really are, even though they don't look alike. Both will track your steps, activity, and calories burned. You can wear either of them around the clock, and it will track your sleep and even your sleep stages. Track your menstrual cycles with either one. Wear either one in the shower, ocean, or pool: they're both swim-proof, meaning they are water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Get notifications from your smartphone's apps, texts, and phone calls right on your wrist with either of these devices. Use the Quick Reply feature to respond to texts on either of these Fitbits, if you have an Android phone. Customize the clock face to your taste and mood on either the Charge 4 or the Versa Lite. Swap out the bands for different looks as well.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitbit Versa Lite Steps and activity Yes Yes Calories burned Yes Yes Floors climbed Yes No Sleep tracking and stages Yes Yes Female health tracking Yes Yes Auto exercise recognition Yes Yes 15+ exercise modes Yes Yes 24/7 heart rate tracking Yes Yes Swimproof Yes Yes Swim tracking Yes No Pace/distance with phone GPS Yes Yes Built-in GPS Yes No Notifications and alerts from phone Yes Yes Quick replies to texts (Android only) Yes Yes Customizable clock face Yes Yes Apps No Yes Colors offered Two Five Designer Accessories No Yes Fitbit Pay Yes No

So how are they different? The Fitbit Charge 4 is a relatively slim fitness band, while the Fitbit Versa Lite is a smartwatch with a larger face and lots of apps that you can download. There are just a few simple apps available for the Fitbit Charge 4. The Charge 4 does offer Fitbit Pay while the Versa Light does not.

If you want to be able to download apps onto your wrist and not have to pull out your phone to access apps for news, weather, sports, travel, transit, and more, then you need a smartwatch such as the Fitbit Versa Lite. However, the Fitbit Charge 4 offers a few features that the Versa Lite does not. The Charge 4 will track how many stairs you climb and will track your swims in a more specific way than the Versa Lite. And most importantly, the Charge 4 has built-in GPS, which works independently from your phone, while the Versa Lite ties into your phone's GPS.

Get the look

You have fewer color options with the Fitbit Charge 4. Choose from four colorways: Black, Rosewood, Black with a Storm Blue band, or the Special Edition (slightly more expensive), which is the Black color with a second Granite Reflective Woven band. The Fitbit Versa Lite comes in five color options (band color listed first): White/Silver Aluminum, Lilac/Silver Aluminum, Marina Blue/Marina Blue Aluminum, Mulberry/Mulberry Aluminum, and Charcoal/Silver Aluminum.

Fitbit makes additional bands for both the Versa Lite and the Charge 4, so you can have different looks. However, the selection of bands for the Versa Lite is larger, and it includes designer bands. Of course, there are always third-party options for both the Charge 4 and the Versa Lite.

Bottom line

For most people, the slightly less expensive Fitbit Charge 4 will be the better pick. It has enough features for most people, with built-in GPS and a focus on health and fitness tracking. And you can use contactless Fitbit Pay. However, if the smartwatch experience is what you're looking for, go for the Fitbit Versa Lite. There are plenty of apps you can download to manage a variety of tasks right from your wrist.

