Fitness Focused Fitbit Versa All Smarts Apple Watch Fitbit Versa is an all-around great fitness tracker with a bit of smarts built-in. It looks great, has fantastic battery life, and works with both iPhone and Android (though it's limited on iPhone). From $159 at Amazon Pros Top-notch fitness tracker.

On-screen workouts.

4-day battery life.

Customizable watch faces.

Women's health tracker.

Cross-platform compatible. Cons Limited app store.

No onboard GPS.

No replies on iPhone. Apple Watch is the best smartwatch on the market, due in part to the incredible app ecosystem that supports it. You can simplify your wearable activities to just a few notifications or run wild with on-screen games, streaming music, direct phone calls, and more. From $385 at Amazon Pros The best smartwatch on the market.

Robust app ecosystem.

Make calls from your watch.

Onboard GPS.

Lots of workout options.

Native Apple Music streaming.

Siri support. Cons Poor battery life.

More expensive.

Though Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa fit into two very different categories — Versa is fitness focused and Apple Watch is smarts focused — they're more alike than you might realize. Both offer an app ecosystem, solid fitness trackers, notifications, and Bluetooth connections so you can listen to music right from your watch.

The biggest difference between the two is that Fitbit was designed with a focus on fitness and with the bonus of smart technology, while Apple Watch was designed as an all-around smartwatch with the bonus of fitness tracking.

When it comes to the number of features, Apple Watch is the clear winner, but not everyone needs all those smarts.

The details

When it comes to deciding whether you want a Fitbit Versa or an Apple Watch, the main thing you should consider is what you want it for. Though there are a lot of similarities, where Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa differ will make all the difference.

Fitbit is fitness first: smart second

The Fitbit Versa has a seriously great battery life for a smartwatch, even with the continuous heart rate monitor, step tracking, and automatic workout recording. It's got an on-screen workout guide and connectivity to Fitbit Coach, which is a personalized training app with adaptive workout videos and audio coaching.

The Fitbit app store is very limited right now and mostly focuses on either fitness, minimal productivity tools, and a few major brand apps, like Starbucks and Yelp. It does, however, have a lot of room to grow. There may only be a couple hundred right now, but it could reach Apple Watch's 10,000+ mark in no time.

Apple Watch is smarts through-and-through

The Apple Watch has everything you could possibly want from a wearable device; fitness tracking, productivity, lifestyle, and more. You can make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, and more. Apple Watch supports Siri, which means you can ask it to set an alarm or give you directions, all without needing your iPhone in hand. Siri can send and read texts and emails for you, right from your Apple Watch, answer questions about movies, music, sports, and more, and even search the web.

Apple Watch Series 3 and newer also has the ability to stream Apple Music right from your wrist. So even if your iPhone is on the other side of the room, or nowhere near you, if you're on the same Wi-Fi network, you can listen to thousands of songs without having to download anything to your Watch.

Apple Watch GPS + Cellular lets you use your watch untethered (without your phone) for anything an Apple Watch with an iPhone could do, including sending messages, making calls, getting directions, and more.

Fitbit Versa Apple Watch Price From $159 From $385 Battery life 4 days 18 hours Size 37mm 40mm

44mm Weight 32 grams + 30 grams+ Connectivity Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC (Special Edition only) Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC

GPS Music download only streaming Apple Music Onboard workout Personal trainer Pre-made routines Notifications same as phone (no reply support on iPhone) Same as phone Virtual assistant None Siri Platform support Android

iPhone

Windows Phone iPhone App Store 150 + 10,000 +

When looking at all of the available features between the Apple Watch and the Fitbit Versa, the first question you should be asking is what do you want your smartwatch to do for you.

Do you want a step tracker, workout planner, and guide to help you get fit? Do you switch between iPhone and Android? Do you want to have a device with battery life for days? Versa is your style.

Are you an upwardly mobile, go-getter who needs to stay connected to important communications? Do you have a busy life that keeps you on the go? Do you prefer a little autonomy from your iPhone? Apple Watch is your style.

For the fitness buff Fitbit Versa The perfect smartwatch for getting fit A solid low-cost competitor for the Apple Watch with a heavy focus on fitness. It's limited in its features, but not everyone needs all the things. The app store is minuscule, but the battery life is astounding. From $159 at Amazon

For busy lives Apple Watch The only smartwatch you need for everything The Apple Watch has everything, but not everyone needs everything. It's perfect if you need to stay connected to your daily life and you're always on the go. The battery lasts less than a day but that's because there are so many cool things sucking its juice. From $385 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.