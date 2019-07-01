Our Pick Fitbit Versa Money saver Fitbit Versa Light You get more premium features with the Versa. You can track you swim laps and stairs climbed, you can store and play music, and get on-screen workouts. It does cost more, but if the added features are important to you, it's worth the extra money. $200 at Fitbit Pros All-around health and fitness tracker

Tracks swim laps

Tracks floors climbed

Stores and plays music

On-screen workouts Cons More expensive If you don't want or need the four extra features that the Versa has to offer — stair tracking, music storage, etc. — you can save some money by getting the Versa Lite instead. The Versa Lite comes in more color options, which may be even more important than added features for some. $160 at Fitbit Pros Excellent health and fitness tracker

Has all of the core Fitbit features

Comes in fun, bold colors

Less expensive Cons Fewer features

It comes down to bonus features versus price and color choices. If the added features are more meaningful to you, go for the Fitbit Versa. If a lower price point and more color options are more appealing, then the Fitbit Versa Lite is the way to go.

Features or price and colors?

The Fitbit Versa and the Fitbit Versa Lite are certainly more alike than different. Both of them will track how many steps you take and how many calories you burn. Both track your heart rate around the clock, allowing you to see your heart rate zones, resting heart rate trends, and more. Both are water-resistant up to 50 meters, making them swimproof and shower-proof. Both have over 15 different exercise modes, allowing you to record your workouts and get real-time stats. Both devices will connect to your smartphone's GPS so you can see stats on your wrist for runs and bike rides.

Since the battery on both can last over four days, you'll only need to charge the Versa or Versa Lite a couple of times per week. Because you're not charging it every night you can wear it while you sleep. Both devices will track your sleep, both the duration and the time spent in light, deep, and REM sleep. Both offer female health tracking, allowing you to log your periods and gauge ovulation.

Both the Versa and the Versa Lite let you get call, text, and smartphone app notifications. If you have an Android phone, you can send quick replies on both devices. Both Fitbits offer hundreds of apps you can use for workouts, sports, weather, and more. You also have a variety of watch faces from which to choose.

Fitbit Versa Fitbit Versa Lite Steps and calories Yes Yes Sleep tracking Yes Yes 24/7 heart rate Yes Yes 4+ day battery life Yes Yes Swimproof Yes Yes Notifications Yes Yes 15+ exercise modes Yes Yes Real-time pace and distance Yes Yes Female health tracking Yes Yes Apps and clock faces Yes Yes Floors climbed Yes No Swim lap tracking Yes No Store and play music Yes No On-screen workouts Yes No Color options Two Five

So what makes them different, exactly? The Fitbit Versa has some extra features that most people will find quite useful. The Versa tracks your elevation — whether you're climbing stairs or mountains. The Versa will also track your number of laps, duration, and calories when you swim laps in a pool.

Best of all, the Versa can store and play over 300 songs. You can also download your favorite stations from Pandora and playlists from Deezer. You can download personalized on-screen workouts onto the Versa, which will coach you through each move and even adapt to you based on your feedback.

While the less-expensive Versa Lite doesn't offer these extra features, it still has plenty of features to offer. Plus, it comes in more colors. The Fitbit Versa comes in only two color options: Black Aluminum/Black band and Rose Gold Aluminum/Peach band. The Versa Lite comes in five colorways: Silver Aluminum/White band, Silver Aluminum/Lilac band, Marina Blue Aluminum/Marina Blue band, Mulberry Aluminum/Mulberry band, and Silver Aluminum/Charcoal band. You can indeed buy additional bands for different looks, but you can't change the color of the aluminum.

Overall we still recommend getting the main Versa because of all those extra features. However, if you want to save some money, you'll still get a solid device with the Versa Lite.

