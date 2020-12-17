What you need to know
- Fitness Totals simplifies things by showing your weekly, monthly, and yearly totals for all kinds of health metrics.
Apple's Health and Fitness apps are already pretty sweet but they don't show you something that a ton of us find useful – cumulative totals for the week, month, and year. Fitness Totals fixes that by collating your data and putting it all in one place.
Setting Fitness Totals up is pretty simple. All you need to do is tell the app what data you would like it to collate and you're done. There are a few different type of activities the app can work with, too.
- Steps
- Standing
- Walking/Running
- Exercising
- Cycling
- Flights Climbed
- Resting Calories Burned
- Active Calories Burned
- Wheelchair Pushes
- Wheelchair Distance
- Swimming Strokes
- Swimming Distance
- Downhill Snow Sports
- Walking (Workout)
- Running (Workout)
- Hiking (Workout)
Like all good apps Fitness Totals also comes with iOS 14 Home screen widgets that put your most important data right where you will see it most. There are even 14 different icons to choose from. 14!
You can download Fitness Totals from the App Store right now for just $2.99. It's an app that does something your iPhone and Apple Watch won't do by default and is well worth picking up.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
