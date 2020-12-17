Apple's Health and Fitness apps are already pretty sweet but they don't show you something that a ton of us find useful – cumulative totals for the week, month, and year. Fitness Totals fixes that by collating your data and putting it all in one place.

Setting Fitness Totals up is pretty simple. All you need to do is tell the app what data you would like it to collate and you're done. There are a few different type of activities the app can work with, too.

Steps

Standing

Walking/Running

Exercising

Cycling

Flights Climbed

Resting Calories Burned

Active Calories Burned

Wheelchair Pushes

Wheelchair Distance

Swimming Strokes

Swimming Distance

Downhill Snow Sports

Walking (Workout)

Running (Workout)

Hiking (Workout)

Like all good apps Fitness Totals also comes with iOS 14 Home screen widgets that put your most important data right where you will see it most. There are even 14 different icons to choose from. 14!

You can download Fitness Totals from the App Store right now for just $2.99. It's an app that does something your iPhone and Apple Watch won't do by default and is well worth picking up.