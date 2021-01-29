What you need to know
- CardioBot gained a new cardio fitness section, a widget, a complication, and more.
Popular fitness tracker CardioBot has been updated to include some more data including a Cardio Fitness section that also offers a widget for your Home screen and a complication for your Apple Watch. Cardio trend analysis is also part of this update.
Alongside the cardio additions, the version 5.2 update also includes improved workout information as well as a recent heart rate section that's new in this release. Real-time heart rate analysis is now also part of the Apple Watch app for the first time.
Your Apple Watch measures your heart rate every 4 minutes during the day. With CardioBot, you can easily understand the data captured by the Apple Watch so you can improve your lifestyle and discover notable patterns.
CardioBot uses the studies provided by the American Heart Association to build smart recommendations that help you to improve your cardiovascular system and maintain good health.
The full rundown of new features and improvements in CardioBot 5.2 includes:
- Cardio Fitness section added (trend, widget, complication).
- Sleep, Workout and Mindful session HR details added.
- Recent heart rate section added.
- Workout information improved.
- Complication updates fixed.
- Crashes on Apple Watch S3 and SE fixed.
Existing users can download the update now. Everyone else can grab it from the App Store now. It's free, with an in-app subscription available.
