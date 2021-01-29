Popular fitness tracker CardioBot has been updated to include some more data including a Cardio Fitness section that also offers a widget for your Home screen and a complication for your Apple Watch. Cardio trend analysis is also part of this update.

Alongside the cardio additions, the version 5.2 update also includes improved workout information as well as a recent heart rate section that's new in this release. Real-time heart rate analysis is now also part of the Apple Watch app for the first time.