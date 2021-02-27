I consider working in an ergonomic, aesthetically pleasing office space ideal for creativity and productivity. I have been primarily working from home for the past four years and am no stranger to home office necessities and ergonomic furniture. When the pandemic infiltrated life as we know it, I think it's a fair assumption to say that most of us have been working from home for the better part of a year. I tried the FlexiSpot Electric Height Adjustable Desk last year and it was a total game changer for my home office. My first impression of FlexiSpot standing desks was extremely positive, and because of it, I will always have an electric, height adjustable desk in my workspace. Naturally, I was thrilled when I got the chance to review the new FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk. This desk is also an electric height adjustable desk equipped with dual cable management holes. It is perfect for any and every type of workspace. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk review: What I like

The FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk was very easy to assemble. It took me about 30 minutes from start to finish. One large box comes with all of the necessary pieces, screws, and tools you need to set it up, minus one, but we'll get more into that later. The Installation Guide is straightforward and all instructions are accompanied by visual diagrams making it simple to follow. I was able to set the whole thing up by myself, except for one small step at the very end. I love height adjustable desks because they're versatile and accommodate people of all heights. I love height adjustable desks like the FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk, because they're versatile and can accommodate people of different heights. In my opinion, work desks should never be a generic one size fits all kind of deal. This desk can be adjusted from 29-inches off of the ground to 48-inches — that's four feet! It's such a luxury to be able to adjust this desk to my preferred seated and standing heights, and it's great that anyone using it can do the same. Height adjustable desks truly accommodate everyone. The FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk has a wide range of motion and a nice roomy desktop. The work surface measures 48-by-24-inches and is environmentally sourced (bonus). It provides ample space for a variety of monitor or laptop setups, plus room for ongoing projects, desk lamps, and office supplies. I'm a professional DJ as well, so it's wonderful to have a height adjustable surface to set my equipment on. There is enough space for my full DJ setup with room to spare.

If you're someone that's interested in a walking desk setup, the FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk was designed for exactly that. Simply slide a folding treadmill beneath the desk, raise it to your desired height and off you go — walking and working made easy. I use my SuperFit GoPlus Treadmill whenever I want to burn some calories while I work. FlexiSpot also sells a great under desk bike if pedaling is more your speed. Either way, the FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk makes it effortless to get some active minutes in while remaining productive. This desk features an industrial-grade steel frame and can support up to 132-pounds. The FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk is incredibly durable and extremely easy to operate. It features an industrial-grade steel frame and a very solid desktop that can support up to 132 pounds. You can go from sitting to standing with the touch of a button. The small control panel is on the far-right underside of the desk. There are two small arrows pictured on the control panel. The arrow pointing up raises the desktop and the arrow pointing down lowers it. One of my favorite features on the FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk that my other height adjustable desk does not have, are cord cutouts in the far corners. This desk is equipped with dual cable management holes that really help keep my workspace neat and tidy. This is also super helpful with my DJ setup. I have a lot of cords that need to run from my DDJ on the desktop to a power strip on the floor, and these cord cutouts make it simple and orderly, which greatly appeals to the neat freak in me. FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk review: What I don't like

I ran into this issue while I was constructing my first FlexiSpot height adjustable desk and was disappointed to run into the same issue when setting up the FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk. A power tool is required for setup. What's frustrating is that they make no mention of this on the website or in the Installation Guide, until you get to page six where you'll see a small photo in the bottom right corner of a power Phillips head screwdriver. That's the only heads up you get. In the first paragraph of this review, I mentioned that this package comes with all of the necessary parts and tools you'll need to set it up minus one, and that I was able to set the entire desk up by myself except for one small step at the end, and this is what I was referring to. The underside of this desk has pre-drilled holes for every screw needed to attach the legs to the desktop except for four. Why they wouldn't pre-drill these holes as well is beyond me, but they don't. This desk requires a power screwdriver for assembly, is a little loud, and has no storage drawer. My husband was able to strong-arm these screws directly into the desktop with a non-powered Phillips head screwdriver, but if I were going to do it myself, I would have needed a power screwdriver. Had they pre-drilled these holes, there would be no need for a power tool at all. This seems like a no brainer to me, but just beware that either a power screwdriver or very strong hands, plus a Phillips head screwdriver, are needed when you get to page six of the Installation Guide. One thing I really wish this desk had was a storage drawer. That's the only feature that I truly miss and would really like. Additionally, and keep in mind that this is a nitpicky observation, the FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk is louder than my other electric height adjustable desk. The sound it produces when it's lifting and lowering sounds slightly grittier and not as smooth, but it's nothing atrocious; definitely not a deal breaker by any means. The competition

FlexiSpot Electric Height Adjustable Desk This is another great electric desk by FlexiSpot. It features a larger desktop that measures 48 by 30-inches. I find the motor to be a little quieter when you lift and lower it. However, it's much heavier than the FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk, and does not have dual cord management holes which is a winning feature. It's also more expensive.

SHW Electric Memory Preset Height Adjustable Desk This electric memory desk is exactly the same size and features roughly the same design as the FlexiSpot EG1. It does not rise quite as high as the FlexiSpot, with a maximum height of 46-inches versus the FlexiSpot's 48-inches. It features a digital display handset with four memory preset options for easy adjustment. The FlexiSpot does not feature any memory presets. However, the FlexiSpot is less expensive and features dual cord management holes versus the SHW one. FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You have a home office An electric height adjustable desk is a must have for every workspace. You're looking for an active desk You can easily place a foldable treadmill or a stationary bike beneath this desk to burn some calories while you work. You have lots of cords to organize The FlexiSpot EG1 has convenient dual cord management holes to keep your workspace neat and tidy. You should not buy this if ... You don't have a power screwdriver The FlexiSpot EG1 Standing Desk requires a power screwdriver for setup. You want a storage drawer There is no storage drawer on this desk. You want the motor to be inaudible This desk does create noise when you operate the motor. 4 out of 5 A great office setup is essential to productivity and workflow. Check out our other recommendations for must-have accessories when working from home if you need more inspiration for your home office. The FlexiSpot EG1 Height Adjustable Desk is the ideal desk for any workspace. It can be adjusted from 29 to 48-inches off the ground and features dual cord management holes. It's easy to assemble, simple to use, and can accommodate people of all heights. It can be adjusted for any kind of work setup. You can make it an active desk by pairing it with a folding treadmill or stationary bike to burn calories while you work. I highly recommend this desk to anyone setting up an office or workspace.