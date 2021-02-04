Flight tracker Flighty adds live flight arrival, gate sharing

Popular flight tracking app Flighty has today received a new update that adds an important feature for those who spend time in the air or, just as likely, people who want to keep track of their loved ones on a flight. With version 1.9 of Flighty, users can take advantage of live sharing – letting people keep track of their flight.

The benefits of this are obvious in a few different situations, but the most practical could be giving someone the ability to track your flight before setting off to collect you from the airport. You could just use it to keep tabs on a loved one while they're in the air, too.

The new feature is absolutely free.

Family monitoring your flight? Friend picking you up? New in Flighty: Share your live flight status with the tap of a button. Recipients get everything they need – delays, arrival, gates and more – all updated in real-time and free. Friends and family stay up to date without paying, downloading, or signing up for a thing.

Perfect for airports pickups, monitoring loved ones, and sharing.https://t.co/N1Fh9U3TnU pic.twitter.com/nLQ6XAePAk — Flighty App (@FlightyApp) February 4, 2021

Those who already use Flighty will be able to download the update now, while everyone else can get in on the act by downloading the app from the App Store right now. It's free, with in-app purchases available.