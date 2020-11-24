Flighty, one of the most popular flight trackers around has a new update out that's designed to help make sure fliers know what's going on with their trips this holiday season. And to make sure everyone gets to take advantage of Flighty right now, Flighty Pro is being offered with a huge 90% discount for the first month.

The updates added this time around are supposed to make sure people know if their flights have been canceled or rescheduled which, in a COVID-19 world, is something that could happen at any time. Now you'll know instantly should either situation crop up.