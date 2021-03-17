What you need to know
- Flipboard's iPhone and iPad app just gained widgets.
- The new widgets are dynamically updated so you will always see the most recent headlines.
Popular news app Flipboard has gained a new collection of widgets that are all designed to make sure that you never miss a headline again. They manage that by dynamically updating to put the latest news on your Home screen – where you're less likely to miss it.
Announced via a blog post, the new widgets come in multiple sizes to fit your Home screen best.
The new Flipboard widget puts headlines from topics you follow right on your iOS Today Screen or Home Screen, making sure you don't miss stories you care about. The widget is one of the most popular ways people access Flipboard, so for iOS14 we updated the design and made it more customizable for you.
Once the widgets have been added, users can then customize what content appears inside them, too.
Once you have the widget installed, you'll start to see the latest stories from your For You feed populate your widget. But, you can also customize your content. After you add the widget, go to your Flipboard Settings to choose from three editorially curated collections—latest news in Daily Edition, insightful stories in "10 For Today" or inspiring updates from "Flipboard Picks".
- Open the Flipboard app
- Tap on your Profile
- Open settings by tapping on the gear icon on the top right
- Select "Widget Settings" and choose a content section.
You can download the updated Flipboard from the App Store now.
Flipboard is one of the best alternatives to the News app and is well worth checking out if you're someone who likes to make sure they're abreast of things. If you do want to try Apple News+ instead, you can. Best Buy is currently offering Apple News +, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+ free for a number of months.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
