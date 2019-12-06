Roy Robinson, 74, was visiting family in Baltimore for Thanksgiving. The Lake Worth, Florida, resident had taken a trip to see his granddaughter in school with his wife Dale. After climbing several flights of stairs Roy found himself very short of breath, as ABC News reports:

A Florida man's life may have been saved after his Apple Watch detected atrial fibrillation whilst he was travelling over the holidays.

Robinson's wife, Dale Robinson, knew something was off when they visited their granddaughter at school. "She wanted to show us her classroom, so he went up to the third floor, and he was out of breath when he got there which is very unlike him.

His Apple watch sent him an alert to say it had detected a possible atrial fibrillation, but Robinson had no idea what this was. Naturally, Robinson said the first thing that they did was finish their Thanksgiving dinner. After, his son insisted that Robinson go to the hospital, where he told nurses that his Apple Watch had said he was in Afib. He was given an EKG and later admitted to the hospital.

According to reports, a queue of doctors, nurses, residents and interns came to see him saying "I want to see the guy who was saved by the Apple Watch. The icing? Apple CEO Tim Cook event sent him a personal email wishing him well.