What you need to know
- A Florida Man's life may have been saved by his Apple Watch.
- Roy Robinson was travelling to visit family over the holidays when his Apple Watch detected atrial fibrillation.
- Doctors and nurses were queuing up to see "the guy who was saved by the Apple Watch".
A Florida man's life may have been saved after his Apple Watch detected atrial fibrillation whilst he was travelling over the holidays.
Roy Robinson, 74, was visiting family in Baltimore for Thanksgiving. The Lake Worth, Florida, resident had taken a trip to see his granddaughter in school with his wife Dale. After climbing several flights of stairs Roy found himself very short of breath, as ABC News reports:
Robinson's wife, Dale Robinson, knew something was off when they visited their granddaughter at school. "She wanted to show us her classroom, so he went up to the third floor, and he was out of breath when he got there which is very unlike him.
His Apple watch sent him an alert to say it had detected a possible atrial fibrillation, but Robinson had no idea what this was. Naturally, Robinson said the first thing that they did was finish their Thanksgiving dinner. After, his son insisted that Robinson go to the hospital, where he told nurses that his Apple Watch had said he was in Afib. He was given an EKG and later admitted to the hospital.
According to reports, a queue of doctors, nurses, residents and interns came to see him saying "I want to see the guy who was saved by the Apple Watch. The icing? Apple CEO Tim Cook event sent him a personal email wishing him well.
The mophie juice pack extends your iPhone 11 Pro's battery even longer
You thought the iPhone 11 Pro's battery life was good, but wait till you add a juice pack access to it!
The Clockwork Synergy Canvas watch band is great for work and play
Looking for a comfortable watch band that straddles the line between dressy and casual? Check out Clockwork Synergy's Canvas Bands for Apple Watch.
Apple confirms it will attend NeurIPS next week
Apple is attending the annual Conference and Workshop on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) in Canada next week, the company has announced.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.