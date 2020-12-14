Focused Work comes to Mac with Apple silicon support, gets iOS improvements

Fans of the Focused Work app can now get their time management on without picking up their iPhone or iPad. The app is now Apple silicon-ready, meaning you can install it on your new M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

Focused Work helps users to focus on their tasks by setting work periods and then taking breaks, all based on time slots that have been pre-set. The app can even remind you to take a break to recharge your batteries as well.

The new Mac version is free for existing users, but there's no indication when we can expect a version of Focused Work to be available to those of us running Intel Macs. If that happens at all.

As for the new version 1.2 update, there's more here than the arrival of a Mac app.

Focused Work 1.2 is live on the App Store with new productivity improvements! 🚀🎉



Including;

👉 An all new Productivity dashboard

👉 Swipe-to-duplicate focus session stages

👉 30 sec. stage intervals

👉 Apple silicon support



👇 Download on the App Storehttps://t.co/bECxGr8ath pic.twitter.com/0GwOzQsCPi — Focused Work 🚀 (@FocusedWorkApp) December 13, 2020

## What's New Focused Work is now available for Mac computers with Apple silicon! Move between Desktop, Laptop, iPhone, and iPad.

Added a brand spanking new Productivity dashboard, with SwiftUI.

Summary graphs for Productivity Rating, Focus Sessions, Focused Work, and Break Time. Review your weekly, monthly, half year averages, and totals.

See your most recent completed focus sessions, and productivity notes at a glance.

Added a new Time Input popup to quickly adjust the duration of a focus session stage, replacing the Stepper

Add a 30 second increment to focus session stages

Swipe-to-delete focus session stages

Swipe-to-duplicate focus session stages

Drag & Drop focus session stages without entering edit mode.

Completed Session: The productivity rating list is now sorted by highest rating, when adjusting a completed sessions rating.

Widgets: Make Daily Goals widget UI consistent with new Productivity tab UI

All of this is free to existing users, while new users can get Focused App from the App Store now. It's a free download with in-app purchases available.