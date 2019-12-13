What you need to know
- Ben Geskin has created a concept for a folding iPhone.
- It features a flexible, 8-inch ProMotion display.
- It also has Apple Pencil support and an external display for when its folded.
Ben Geskin has taken to Twitter with a stunning new concept depicting a folding iPhone.
I just really want iPhone Fold with ~8-inch ProMotion display with Apple Pencil support pic.twitter.com/anNMkCbjEk— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) December 12, 2019
As per his Tweet, the concept depicts a folding iPhone, with support for Apple Pencil and an 8-inch ProMotion display. Whilst many thought that folding phones had been resigned to yesteryear, Apple rival Samsung is all in on its latest Samsung Galaxy Fold. Folding AMOLED displays don't come cheap though, so buying one will set you back a cool $2000.
Apple has shown no signs of delving into the world of folding displays, so in the meantime, you can feast your eyes on this concept, which is eye-catching, to say the least.
Ben Geskin has shared many exciting concepts before, including his take on what a 2020 iPhone based on the form factor of Apple's old iPhone 4 could look like.
Earlier this week, a new iPhone SE 2 concept also surfaced, based on Ming-Chi Kuo's seemingly weekly predictions that Apple plans to launch a phone to take up the mantle of budget iPhone. That concept included a beautiful edge-to-edge display, no notch or Home Button, and of course, Midnight Green.
