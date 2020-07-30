One of the many excellent upgrades that you'll notice in Shortcuts for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 this year is the addition of folders. Folders let you keep your collection of Shortcuts nice and tidy, organized however you'd like. But shortcut folders go beyond just organizing inside the app. If you let them, they can be crucial to one of iOS 14's most important new features, widgets. Keeping it clean

Look, you don't need me to tell you that folders are a great way to organize things. They're a standard part of most operating systems, library-based applications, and everything in between for a good reason. Now, folders are a part of Shortcuts on both iPhone and iPad. On iPhone, Shortcuts are now the top-level view for the My Shortcuts tab. From there, you can tap All Shortcuts to see all of your shortcuts, or visit specific sections for share sheet shortcuts, the Apple Watch, and, if it's activated, Sleep Mode shortcuts. Below those sections are your folders. By default, at least as of iOS 14 Developer Beta 3, you already have one folder: Starter Shortcuts. These shortcuts come bundled with the system and offer advanced functionality to get you started using Shortcuts. You can create new folders by tapping the 'add folder' button in the upper-right corner (lower-left on iPad). When creating a folder, you can choose a symbol for it and give it a name. You can then add a shortcut to your folder by tapping and holding the shortcut, tapping move on the contextual menu, then tapping on your folder. You can also select multiple shortcuts, touch Move at the bottom of the screen, then tap your folder to move more than one shortcut at a time. So far, I've been dividing my shortcuts up a couple of ways. The first is by purpose. I've got folders for workout-related shortcuts, one for Music, one for podcasts, and one for work. I've also got a folder labeled Widget Shortcuts, but we'll get to that one in just a bit. I can't tell you how much easier this makes navigating my shortcuts. Even in the All Shortcuts view, your shortcuts are now divided based on what folders they're in. Any shortcut that isn't in a folder (which I'm officially deeming 'The Unorganized') is at the top, followed by shortcuts separated into new sections, each with a folder label above them. You can even use this view to directly place a new shortcut into one of your folders by tapping the little '+' at the top of each section. Of course, you can still tap each folder in the My Shortcuts view (sidebar on the iPad) to individually view each folder. The organization folders provide is excellent, but they also make using the new Shortcuts widget a better experience. Wonderful widgets