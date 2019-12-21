Food tracking app Moderation has received a big update today and it hopes to make it easier than ever to keep tabs on what you eat.

While other apps have users scanning barcodes and searching for individual ingredients, Moderation takes a decidedly different approach. Instead, the app simply asks whether your latest meal was healthy or not. And that's all there is to it.

On the face of it that might seem to be a little too basic. But the idea is that simply by being more aware of what you're eating is enough to help you make better decisions going forward. And by making you decide whether your meal was healthy or not, the app forces you to actually think about it.