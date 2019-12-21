What you need to know
- Moderation has a big update for 2020.
- The app takes the hassle out of tracking your meals.
- The free update is available now.
Food tracking app Moderation has received a big update today and it hopes to make it easier than ever to keep tabs on what you eat.
While other apps have users scanning barcodes and searching for individual ingredients, Moderation takes a decidedly different approach. Instead, the app simply asks whether your latest meal was healthy or not. And that's all there is to it.
On the face of it that might seem to be a little too basic. But the idea is that simply by being more aware of what you're eating is enough to help you make better decisions going forward. And by making you decide whether your meal was healthy or not, the app forces you to actually think about it.
This new update helps in a few different ways. First, there are new and smarter notifications that will remind users when they haven't tracked a meal. Second, there's a new achievement cabinet so you'll get that gamification aspect that always does so well with these kinds of apps. And there are better insights into your data so you can be more aware of how you're doing.
Siri also plays a big part in this update. Now, users can log their meals right from your iPhone, HomePod, or Apple Watch. That alone helps remove further friction when logging the data that makes meal tracking so useful.
All of this amounts to a pretty solid update for Moderation. You can download the app for free from the App Store, and the developer won't make you create an account nor show you any ads, either.
