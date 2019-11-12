Even though tracking your food intake can be a great way of being more aware of your diet, nobody would say it's a fun endeavor. The best we can do is make it less miserable, which is where apps like FoodNoms come in. It's a new release that's available for iPhone and iPad.

The first thing that is obvious about FoodNoms is that it looks so much nicer than most of its contemporaries. The interface is clean, clear, and the kind of thing that you expect from a well built iOS app. And you don't have to pay anything to try it out, either. FoodNoms is a free download with in-app purchases that unlock the full list of features if you decide to go all-in.

And there are a lot of features to enjoy, too.