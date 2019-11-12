What you need to know
- FoodNoms is now available for iPhone and iPad.
- The app is free to try with in-app purchases enabling features.
- Users can track their food, calories, and more.
Even though tracking your food intake can be a great way of being more aware of your diet, nobody would say it's a fun endeavor. The best we can do is make it less miserable, which is where apps like FoodNoms come in. It's a new release that's available for iPhone and iPad.
The first thing that is obvious about FoodNoms is that it looks so much nicer than most of its contemporaries. The interface is clean, clear, and the kind of thing that you expect from a well built iOS app. And you don't have to pay anything to try it out, either. FoodNoms is a free download with in-app purchases that unlock the full list of features if you decide to go all-in.
And there are a lot of features to enjoy, too.
- Log what you eat with a clean, beautiful interface -Track your progress with customizable goals for calories, macros (protein, fat, carbohydrates), cholesterol, fiber, sugars, water, alcohol, and caffeine
- Log rich nutritional data (including calories, macros, vitamins, minerals, and more) to the Health app
- Log food and check on your goals with Siri and Siri Shortcuts
- A food database with hundreds of thousands of food items with rich nutritional data from trustworthy sources
- Find your food fast with an as-you-type search interface
- Scan nutrition labels to quickly log accurate data for packaged foods
- Leave the food scale at home and instead record the accuracy of your recordings
- Track intermittent fasts automatically
- Use Active Energy data from the Health app (i.e. the Move ring on the Apple Watch) to automatically adjust your calorie goal
- See the breakdown of your day in terms or which meals and foods had the most impact
- Save time using Smart Suggestions, which recommends foods to log based on your food habits
- iPad support
- Dark mode
- Sync your data to multiple devices securely with iCloud
Everything you enter into FoodNoms will be synced across to the Apple Health app as well.
FoodNoms can be downloaded for free from the App Store. If you want to use its full functionality you can sign up for $1.99 per month or $16.99 per year.
