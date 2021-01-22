What you need to know
- FoodShiner tracks the food you have so it never goes bad without you knowing.
Food doesn't last forever and sometimes it goes bad before we eat it. That's something we should all be trying to avoid and FoodShiner is an app that helps us do that. The theory is simple – "Prevent Food waste, save Earth."
Usage is just as simple, too. You tell FoodShiner what food you have, where it is in your home – fridge, freezer, cupboard, down the back of the sofa – and when it will expire. And then you get on with your life. FoodShiner does the rest.
FoodShiner helps you to know what food you have and where. It also keep track of the quantity of each products and its expiration date and reminds you to use them before they are spoiled.
Available for both iPhone and iPad, FoodShiner syncs your data across your devices via CloudKit and multiple people can access the same data via CloudKit sharing, too. Entering new foods is a case of scanning the barcode, and there's a dark mode for those times you're diving into the fridge at midnight.
And it's all free and private!
We believe that food management is very private, after all, the complete consumption of an individual / a family is understandable. Therefore, all data is only stored on your device or, if you wish, in iCloud. There are no registration options, we have no access to your data, we do not create any profiles, we do not receive any metadata, not even statistics on the use of the app and feature usage runs within the app.
You can download FoodShiner from the App Store right now and you absolutely should.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
62% of Apple TV+ subscriptions are free, 29% won't pay after their trial
Apple TV+ saw its trial extended recently, but those who are taking advantage of it don't intend to pay.
New MacBook Air may arrive this year, huge MacBook Pro feature returning
A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple's New MacBook Air could debut in the second half of 2021. Gurman also states that the new MacBook Pro will feature an SD slot.
iPhone 12 mini demand squashed by pandemic, 12 Pro thrives
New reports from Digitimes note that suppliers have seen a slowdown in orders for the iPhone 12 mini due to struggling sales during the pandemic. Foxconn has reportedly obtained extra iPhone 12 Pro orders thanks to more demand, however.
Make your camping trip more comfortable with the best tech
Camping can be made much more fun with the addition of some clever gadgets. We've got a selection for savvy campers that will keep you illuminated, entertained, fed and watered, and connected — although it's up to you if you want to be.