What you need to know
- Four people have been arrested with 55 stolen iPhones.
- The total haul was worth around $80,000.
- They were only caught because they were speeding.
Four people have been arrested in Galesburg, Illinois after local police found them in a car with 55 stolen iPhones. The haul was worth around $80,000 in total. Phone service plan paperwork was also found in the car.
Amazingly, the car was only stopped because police saw it driving at more than 100mph in a 65mph zone, according to Galesburg's The Register-Mail
On Wednesday, deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 34 for a vehicle traveling approximately 104 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
During the traffic stop, deputies located 53 iPhone 11s and two iPhone X Maxs. The phones were still in their boxes and several phone plan contracts were also located inside the vehicle.
I'm going to guess that the iPhone X Max devices were actually iPhone XS Max, but that isn't really the important part here.
According to the report the phones had been picked up as part of identity theft scams and had been bought throughout the United States.
Through further investigation, it was learned the iPhones were obtained through identity theft and purchased fraudulently from around the United States. The estimated value of all the phones is approximately $80,000, based on an estimate from AT&T given to police that priced the phones between $1,200 and $1,500 each.
The most amazing aspect of this story? If they'd just avoided speeding they'd have gotten away with it.
