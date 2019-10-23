Apple Watch Series 5 may only be a few weeks into its life cycle but that isn't going to get in the way of Apple's plans for Apple Watch Series 6. The new wearable is likely to be announced in September 2020, and the oft-unreliable DigiTimes (via MacRumors) reports that both Foxconn and Compal Electronics set to take on production duties.

The same report notes that Luxshare Precision will take on production duties for the older Apple Watch models. Presumably Apple intends to continue its multi-tier Apple Watch lineup into 2020.