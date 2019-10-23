What you need to know
Apple Watch Series 5 may only be a few weeks into its life cycle but that isn't going to get in the way of Apple's plans for Apple Watch Series 6. The new wearable is likely to be announced in September 2020, and the oft-unreliable DigiTimes (via MacRumors) reports that both Foxconn and Compal Electronics set to take on production duties.
The same report notes that Luxshare Precision will take on production duties for the older Apple Watch models. Presumably Apple intends to continue its multi-tier Apple Watch lineup into 2020.
**Compal, Foxconn land orders for next-gen Apple Watch: **
Compal Electronics and Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) have obtained orders for the 2020 series of Apple Watch, while China-based Luxshare ICT will likely take orders for old-generation Apple Watch devices, according to industry sources.
Quanta has been the primary Apple Watch manufacturer since day one but it's expected to dip out of the running for 2020 Apple Watch production. That would leave Foxconn and Compal Electronics to pick up the pieces.
The Apple Watch Series 6 hasn't been the subject of too many rumors so far, but that's sure to change in the coming months. Support for some kind of blood glucose monitor is a feature that has been rumored before the announcement of the last few Apple Watches, so it's likely to be front and center this time around, too.
