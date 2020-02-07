Foxconn is normally the company that builds Apple's iPhones, among other things, but now it's turning its attention to surgical masks amid a worldwide shortage.

Foxconn intends to be able to produce two million masks every day by the end of this month, according to a BBC report.

The firm took to social media to explain its move, saying that it believes that more masks will enable people to stay safe.

"In this war against the epidemic, every second counts," the firm said on the social media platform WeChat. "The earlier we take precautionary actions, the earlier we can prevent the virus, the earlier we can save lives, the sooner we can overcome this."

Foxconn has already begun testing its production capabilities at its Shenzhen plant in southern China. The company also intends to begin using infrared temperature measurement devices to enable it to detect those among its workforce who may be infected with coronavirus.

This news comes after the company told employees not to return to work in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

To safeguard everyone's health and safety and comply with government virus prevention measures, we urge you not to return to Shenzhen... We'll update you on the situation in the city. The company will protect everyone's work-related rights and interests in the duration. As for the happy reunion date in Shenzhen, please wait for further notice.

The company will no doubt be hoping to be able to get back to producing iPhones sooner rather than later. As will Apple, no doubt.