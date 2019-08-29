As the trade war between the U.S. and China continues, affected companies are starting to put their contingency plans in place. One of those is Foxconn, better known as the main manufacturer of iPhones, and it is setting its sights on India.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Foxconn is ready to start expanding in India. Its main base of operations is in China, but with the U.S. imposing a 15% tariff on Chinese-made models, they are looking elsewhere to bypass the trade war.