What you need to know
- French bank Pixpay now supporst Apple Pay.
- The bank is mostly aimed at teenagers.
- It means that children as young as 13 will be able to use Apple Pay in the country.
French bank Pixpay, primarily a bank for teenagers, now supports Apple Pay in the country.
As noted by French outlet iGeneration:
It's not exactly a giant in the sector, but it's always good to take: Pixpay online banking joins the long list of French banks that support Apple Pay. This neo-bank for young people offers a Mastercard at 3 € per month driven by two applications (one for teenagers and the other for their parents) and relies on reassuring features such as parental control, pocket money payments automatic, and real-time notifications. (Translated)
Pixpay says its the only payment card for under 18s that supports payment with both Apple Pay and Google Pay. The bank offers young people a swift application process, real-time parental controls, instant money sending, notifications for transactions, scheduled money distribution, lockable cards, and customizable security settings.
The card can be managed using apps for both iOS and Android. A total of 42 banks in France now support Apple Pay in the country.
Pixpay has also added new features including customizable PIN codes, promo offers, and savings functions to the app. As noted by iGeneration, users must be at least 13 years old to use the Apple Pay function in France.
