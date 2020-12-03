The Federal Trade Commission published a blog post alerting consumers about a robocall scam that is going around right now. The call impersonates Apple or Amazon and looks to steal your personal information.

For those who receive the Apple call, it will try to convince you that your iCloud account has been breached.

In another twist on the scam, you get a recorded message that says there's been suspicious activity in your Apple iCloud account. In fact, they say your account may have been breached.

For anyone receiving the Amazon call, it will act as if there is an issue with your account or an order you have placed.

In one version of the scam, you get a call and a recorded message that says it's Amazon. The message says there's something wrong with your account. It could be a suspicious purchase, a lost package, or an order they can't fulfill.

Both calls will ask you to connect to someone for help and, once you do, the person will pressure you to give out sensitive information.

In both scenarios, the scammers say you can conveniently press 1 to speak with someone (how nice of them!). Or they give you a phone number to call. Don't do either. It's a scam. They're trying to steal your personal information, like your account password or your credit card number.

The FTC advises you to do the following if you receive such a call:

Do not press 1 to speak with customer support

Do not call a phone number they gave you

Do not give out your personal information If you think there may actually be a problem with one of your accounts, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real.

You can also report the call to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.