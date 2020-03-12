Most companies are always on the lookout for innovative ways to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their products, and this couldn't be more true for Apple. According to a new patent noticed by AppleInsider, Apple could be exploring the idea of putting a built-in projector of sorts into its iMacs.

The iMac has become one of Apple's most iconic devices, with its all-in-one design made up of a super-thin (not yet bezel-less) display that encloses the main components and a small stand that holds the display at eye-level for users. Over the years, the company has tweaked and refined the iMac, but it's been a while since we've seen any significant changes to the beloved desktop computer, however, that could all change soon.

The patent, which has been dubbed "Housing Structures and Input-Output Devices For Electronic Devices" and US Patent No 20200081492, describes an iMac that may have input-output devices like "sensors, displays, wireless circuitry, and other electronic components mounted within the housing."