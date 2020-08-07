GameTrack has long been a great way to list the games you own and the games you want, but this version 3.0 update is better than ever. Data is still pulled from the IGDB, along with screenshots and whatnot, but things have been taken to the next level.

If you're anything like me you've got more games than you can name and half of them are 37% complete. But knowing that isn't easy, and nobody wants to use a spreadsheet, right? If there's one way to make gaming not fun, it's to add a spreadsheet to proceedings. But a cool app like GameTrack? That's a different kettle of fish and it just received a big version 3.0 update.

As an example of that, GameTrak can now pull your game data straight from PSN and Xbox Live, saving you the hassle of adding games manually. You can see your trophy and achievement process as well!

Available as an iPhone and iPad app, the latter has a new three-column layout and those who like the ultimate in customization can now create custom lists, including some that are ranked.

Introducing the biggest GameTrack update ever! This is a complete, from the ground up, remake, including a new design, new icons, new features and a new GameTrack account! Sign in with Apple to create an account, follow your friends to see their posts in your Activity feed and see each other's lists.

Check out the full rundown of version 3.0 changes. Deep breath – there's a few of them!

3.0 Features Create custom lists, including new Ranked lists.

Follow your friends and see their updates in your Activity feed.

See your friends lists with their ratings and progress.

Import your games from PSN and Xbox, with trophy and achievement progress.

Organise your Archive with Finished, Completed and Abandoned statuses.

Group your Wish List by release month/year and your Archive by finish month/year

Use quick actions via the context menu (hold down on a game).

Find new games to play using the expanded Discover screen with Featured, Popular, Recent, Upcoming, Hyped, Just Added, Platforms & Franchises.

Customise your app icon with brand new icons themed around your favourite consoles (PS4, Xbox, Switch).

Triple column layout on iPad.

Search your lists with Genre and Platform filters. Includes a new Random button that will show you a random game from your search filters.

Use Homescreen shortcuts to quickly search for a new game, or update progress for a Now Playing game.

GameTrak is a free download from the App Store now. There are also in-app purchases that unlock additional features, too.