The Call of Duty Warzone Mobile release date just changed (and it's bad news)

There are few bigger games on the planet than Call of Duty and those who had been waiting for the latest mobile iteration are going to have to wait a little bit longer.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game was already available for pre-order in the App Store, but those who placed their order for the free download have started to receive emails with some bad news — the game isn't coming out when we thought it was.

How bad is the delay? Pretty bad, unfortunately.

A waiting game

Overnight we received an email from Apple warning that it "wanted to let you know that the developer, Activision Publishing, has moved the launch to a later date." But anyone hoping for good news — that the game was coming sooner than the expected May 2023 release — were soon left disappointed.

"The game is now expected to be released by November 1, 2023, the email continued."

(Image credit: Future)

That's as much as we know at this point but the fact that Activision has chosen to delay the launch is both a good and bad thing. It's obviously bad because it means that we will have to wait a little longer to frag some n00bz (we're the n00bz, really) but there is a silver lining.

We can only hope that Activision's delay means that it is polishing away, making sure that we get the very best Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile possible.

While we're hoping, let's cross our fingers that the system requirements will improve. While you don't necessarily need the best iPhone to play, you'll need something with an A12 Bionic or newer. The same goes for the iPad, too. That means the iPhone XS or newer, the 5th-gen iPad mini or newer, the 3rd-gen iPad Air or newer, or the 8th-gen iPad or newer.

Not yet pre-ordered? You can change that by heading to the App Store (opens in new tab) now.