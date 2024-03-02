Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has a worldwide release date, and it's closer than you may think

It's been a long time coming, but Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally dropping onto iOS and Android in just a few short weeks.

The mobile version of the incredibly popular PC and console battle royale, Warzone Mobile was announced almost a year ago, and can be pre-ordered on the App Store so you're ready to jump in on March 21, 2024.

Unlike its big-screen counterparts, Warzone Mobile will cap out at 120 players instead of 150 in the main Verdansk map, while Rebirth Island will offer 48-player matches. The former will even carry the Gulag across from the existing versions, letting players fight for a second chance if they're eliminated early.

Call of Duty Warzone had previously been delayed, but it's good to see the battle royale finally approaching the drop zone - especially with Fortnite targeting its own Gulag-style iOS comeback later this year.

You can check out the launch date reveal trailer below.

What is Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile?

Aside from its main battle royale modes, Warzone Mobile will also include more traditional Call of Duty modes, including classic maps. Players can enjoy Team Deathmatch, Domination, and more.

That's got Call of Duty: Mobile players a little worried their game might be closed down, but despite new owner Microsoft suggesting it'll be phased out, it appears set to exist alongside Warzone Mobile.

If you missed it on console or PC, the original Call of Duty: Warzone was the franchise's second attempt at the popular battle royale genre, and smashed all kinds of player number records when it arrived in 2020.

It's since been superseded by Warzone 2.0, which will offer shared progression with Warzone Mobile, including paid skins.

Activision says over 50 million users have pre-registered for the game's launch, and those who do so will unlock an Operator skin for Ghost, two weapon Blueprints, and other cosmetics.