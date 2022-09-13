There's been a Nintendo Direct in September for the past several years, and this year is no different. Announced yesterday, the pre-recorded presentation claims to cover upcoming Nintendo Switch games within a 40-minute time period.

Here's everything announced in the September 2022 Nintendo Direct.

Fire Emblem Engage

The newest entry in the Fire Emblem series, called Fire Emblem Engage, was announced for the Nintendo Switch. A special Divine Edition for the game was also announced.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The game is set to release on January 20, 2023.

It Takes Two

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The critically-acclaimed multiplayer platformer, It Takes Two, makes its way to Nintendo Switch soon. Two players must control a husband and wife as they seek to break a curse and save their relationship.

It Takes Two releases on November 4, 2022, with pre-orders available starting today.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Koei Tecmo's popular horror series, Fatal Frame, gets a new Western entry in the form of Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse. Use the Camera Obscura to capture ghosts and unveil some dark secrets.

Fans can play this game starting in early 2023, though no concrete release date has been unveiled.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Vol. 2

The contents of the second wave for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass has been announced. Players can now play as Ino, a robotic fighter, by completing her quest. New challenge battles are also coming to the second wave, which releases on October 13, 2022.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

(Image credit: Nintendo)

SpongeBob fans can enjoy a new 3D platforming title — SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. With voice acting supplied by original voice actors, players can meet characters from all over Bikini Bottom. The game heads to Nintendo Switch next year.

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Ever wanted to practice boxing, but needed the motivation? With Imagineer's newest game, Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star, you can box as burly characters and defeat enemies, gamifying your exercise experience. Heading to Nintendo Switch in March 2023.

Oddballers

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Oddballers is an… odd game developed by Ubisoft in which players battle each other in hilarious scenarios. You can play this quirky game in early 2023.

Tunic

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Finji's Zelda-like game starring a charismatic fox, Tunic, makes its way onto Nintendo platforms for the first time. With a manual you unlock over time as your guide, use your wits to overcome unique puzzles that will truly test your gaming skills. The game launches on September 27, 2022.

Front Mission Remakes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The tactical games, Front Mission 1st and Front Mission 2, will receive remakes on the Nintendo Switch. The first game releases in November 2022, with the second game releasing in 2023. Another game, Front Mission 3, was announced for the future.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The next game in the beloved farming simulator series Story of Seasons will make its way to Nintendo Switch soon. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life lets you grow crops, raise livestock, and fall in love. Players can start their journey on a new farm starting summer 2023.

Splatoon 3 — Splatfest announcement

After the success of the Global Testfire, the first official Splatfest taking place after the launch of Splatoon 3 has been announced. This time around, players can choose their answer to the following question, "What would you bring to a deserted island? Gear, Grub, of Fun?"

The Splafest runs from 5:00 p.m. PT on September 23, 2022 to 5:00 p.m. PT on September 25, 2022. More updates are also planned for the future.

Octopath Traveler 2

The sequel to Octopath Traveler was announced, featuring eight all-new characters in the Hunter, Dancer, Hunter, Apothecary, Scholar, Merchant, and Thief classes. Using the same iconic HD-2D style featured in the first game, players can embark on an epic journey using classic JRPG mechanics. The game releases on February 24, 2023.

Fae Farm

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Yet another farming simulator announced in the Nintendo Direct, Fae Farm incorporates magic and fairies in its enchanted realm. Up to four players in local and online multiplayer can tend to a magic farm and take on devious foes together. It launches in Spring 2023.

Theatrythm: Final Bar Line

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Rhythm game and Final Fantasy fans come together to celebrate Square Enix's music in Theatrythm: Final Bar Line. With hundreds of songs to choose from, players can play rhythm games and enjoy the stellar tracks that Square Enix games have to offer. Fans can pre-order the game starting today, with the release date coming on February 16, 2023.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The sequel to the acclaimed Mario and Rabbids crossover releases on September 30, 2022, with a Gold Edition available to players who want to get the most out of their experience with the game's Season Pass. Pre-orders are available now.

Rune Factory 3 Special

Rune Factory is a beloved series that incorporates everything you love about farming simulators with real-time combat out in the field. A remake of the third title, Rune Factory 3, was announced for Nintendo Switch, releasing in 2023.