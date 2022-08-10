How to download the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo
Get a taste of what Tricolor Turf War has to offer!
As is tradition, every Splatoon game is prefaced by a Global Testfire. For Splatoon 3, it's called the Splatfest World Premiere, and it'll show off everything the game has to offer. Initially announced in the Splatoon 3 Direct, players can compete head-to-head in the biggest Splatfest to date, featuring three teams competing: Rock, Paper, and Scissors.
The Splatfest World Premiere is available via a special free demo, available for everyone to download starting today. On August 27, players can participate in the Rock, Paper, Scissors Splatfest for a limited time.
Players can download the Splatfest demo remotely or via the Nintendo Switch eShop.
How to download the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo remotely
1. Head to Nintendo's online page for the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere.
2. Press the red Pre-Order button.
3. Enter your Nintendo account login information to proceed.
4. The demo will download automatically to your Nintendo Switch once you're connected to the internet.
How to download the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo on the eShop
1. Head to the Nintendo Switch eShop from the HOME Menu.
2. In the "Search/Browse" tab, search for "Splatoon 3".
3. Select the "Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere" free demo.
4. Select the yellow "Free Pre-order" button on the right.
5. Scroll to the bottom of the page and select the orange "Free Pre-order" button again to confirm.
6. That's it! The demo won't show up just yet, but it's expected to begin downloading directly to the Nintendo Switch console on August 18, 2022.
Get ready to rumble!
And there you have it! Remember that in order to participate in the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere, you'll need internet access and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. You won't need to be subscribed to the Expansion Pack tier, the base tier is fine.
From what we've seen in the Splatoon 3 Direct, this is shaping up to be one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. We can't wait to participate when August 27 comes around!
Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere
This isn't your typical Splatfest — choose from one of three teams and battle it out in Turf War, where the team who paints the most Turf wins! Choose your fealty to Team Rock, Team Paper, or Team Scissors. Who will come out on top when the Splatfest begins on August 27?
Splatoon 3
Fans of Nintendo's thrilling take on the third-person shooter can pre-order the game today. It's everything you love about Splatoon (opens in new tab) — inking turf to win Turf Wars, customizing your Inkling in fresh gear, and tons of diverse weapons — now with all-new content.
