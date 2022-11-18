Is Pokérus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? No. Surprisingly, Pokérus is no longer a feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the latest entries in the long-running franchise.

What is Pokérus in Pokémon?

Throughout the Pokémon franchise, Pokérus has been a virus that Pokémon could catch. This was extremely useful for trainers trying to boost the stats of their Pokémon, as Pokérus improves the Base points (or effort values, as fans often call them) that Pokémon gain by battling, which would improve the stats of Pokémon that are used frequently. As you might expect, it's a combination of the words "Pokémon" and "Virus" but it doesn't have the unfortunate connotations you'd usually expect from catching a virus.

Pokérus has been part of the franchise ever since the Gen 2 games, being included all the way up through Gen 8. Getting Pokérus in Pokémon Sword and Shield or many other games was extremely sought after, as the condition doesn't last long. This longtime inclusion in the series is what makes the lack of Pokérus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so surprising.

Compounding this shock, the lack of Pokérus wasn't discussed prior to the launch of the game. Instead, everyone found out once the games became available worldwide.

So, if the hunt to get your Pokémon infected — and subsequently, in order to grant them a power boost — is a compelling part of playing Pokémon games, you may want to consider playing through an older game for the time being. Even a more recent title like the 2019 entries, Pokémon Sword and Shield. It's not impossible that future DLC or an expansion could introduce Pokérus into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but considering that it's not a part of the base game, we find it somewhat unlikely.

Don't let the lack of Pokérus with these latest games immediately turn you off though. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have new features like Titans, and there's a lot that's been done here to shake up the usual formula and feel of a Pokémon game. If you're someone that has been complaining at how Pokémon games haven't changed enough in the last few years, say goodbye to Pokérus and give Scarlet and Violet a try.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.