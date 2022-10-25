Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: All 30 Spark locations and what they do

Unlocking Sparks in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope allows you to give your teammates new attacks and abilities. Effectively, that means that the more Sparks you collect, the more attack customization options you have. There are a grand total of 30 Sparks and while some are unlocked naturally by playing through the main story others can only be unlocked by completing specific missions.

The exact strength of a Spark's abilities will depend on the level it is at. You can increase a Sparks level by feeding it Star Bits in the menu. However, Sparks top out at level five and will only be able to level up if the main characters have hit certain levels themselves. This level of strategic planning is part of what makes this one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. Here's how to unlock all Sparks and an explanation of what they do.

Sparks at Beacon Beach (8 Sparks)

What starts out as a rainy day at the beach turns into a sunny day as you travel around the first world in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There are a total of eight Sparks to collect.

Sparks at Beacon Beach Spark Ability How to unlock Starburst Buffs allies within range so they deal more damage with attacks and movement abilities. Starts the game with Mario. Reflector Damage intended for the hero is redirected towards the enemy. Unlocks after completing tutorial. Pyrostar Weapon-based attacks deal fire damage and heroes aren't affected by Burn Super Effect. Unlocks as part of the main story. Aquanox Weapon-based attacks deal water damage and the hero isn't affected by Splash Super Effect. Unlocks as part of the main story. Toxiquake Creates multiple toxic shockwaves to damage nearby enemies while also making the hero immune to ooze status effects. Unlocks as part of the main story. Exosphere Increases the amount of damage a hero deals with dashes, stomps, and movement abilities while also reduces damage received by enemies. Starts the game with Edge. Screech Increases the amount of critical damage a hero deals while also pushing enemies away. Complete Beacon Beach's secret zone to unlock. Electrodash The hero inflects electric damage for a turn and is immune to shock status effects. Unlock by completing the "From Bad to Worse" side quest. Aquadash Inflict water damage with your attacks and become immune to splash status effects. Unlock by completing "Cheep Beats and Bleepbeats" side quest.

Sparks at Pristine Peaks (7 Sparks)

The next planet takes us to an extreme cold temperature complete with a spooky boss. While making your way through this area, you'll have the chance to unlock seven Sparks.

Sparks at Pristine Peaks Spark Ability How to unlock Cryobolide The hero's weapon attack deals ice damage and they are immune to frostbite. Unlocks as part of the main story. Ethering Can turn the hero invisible to prevent enemies from attacking and also makes dash attacks deal more damage. Unlocks as part of the main story. Electroid The hero's weapon attack deals electric damage and they are immune to shock status effects. Unlocks as part of the main story. Pyrogedden Rains down meteors of fire to burn enemies in an area and protects from burn status effects. Unlock by completing the Winter Palace's first battle. Vampdash Allows the hero to steal health from enemies when dashing and increases the hero's dash attack. Unlock by completing the secret zone at Pristine Peaks. Regenesis Regenerates health for a while and increases max health. Unlocks by completing "Hide n' Squeak" side quest. Zephystar The hero's weapon attack deals wind damage and they become immune to gust status effects. Unlock by completing "Dr. Vent's Frozen Oddity" side quest.

Sparks at Palette Prime (6 Sparks)

As you can tell, the worlds seem to be making their way around the various seasons. Palette Prime is basically an autumn and Halloween planet. Here you'll find a total of six Sparks to join your library.

Sparks at Palette Prime Spark Ability How to unlock Glitter Pulls enemies towards the hero and increases the hero's weapon attack. Unlocks as part of the main story. Electrogedden Sends electricity within an area to damage all enemies and prevents the hero from getting shock status effect. Unlocks as part of the main story. Zephyrquake Sends wind shockwaves to damage enemies within an area and protects the hero from gust status effects. Unlocks as part of the main story. Wildclaw Master The hero summons a Wildclaw to fight by their side and reduces damage received. Complete Palette Prime's secret zone to unlock. Vampastra Makes it so the hero's next attack restores some of their own health while dealing more damage and having a higher critical rate chance. Unlock by completing "Bury the Hatchet" side quest. Zephyrdash The hero's dashes deal wind damage and they become immune to gust status effects. Unlock by completing "A Dryad's Dream" side quest.

Sparks at Terra Flora (5 Sparks)

We've had summer, winter, and fall planets so of course the next sphere is a spring-themed one. While making your way through the world's colorful setting, you'll have the ability to unlock five more Sparks.

Sparks at Terra Flora Spark Ability How to unlock Aquaquake Water shockwaves pulse out from the hero and damage nearby enemies. It also protects the hero from splash status effects. Unlocks as part of the main story. Pulser Increases amount of healing a hero receives and allows the hero to revive an ally. Unlocks as part of the main story. Cryogedden Ice shoots out in an area and damages nearby enemies. It also protects the hero from frostbite status effects. Complete Terra Flora's secret zone to unlock. Toxicomet The hero's weapon deals toxic damage and makes them immune to ooze status effects. Unlocks by completing "Quest for Courage" side quest. Oozer Master The hero summons an oozer to fight on the battlefield for them. Unlocks by completing "Sullivan's Despair" side quest.

Sparks at Barrendale Mesa (3 Sparks)

We've left the season theme behind in favor of a destroyed planet filled with machinery. While solving puzzles and exploring, you'll have the chance to add the last three Sparks to your collection.

Sparks at Barrendale Mesa Spark Ability How to unlock Gargantu-Fan Summons Rabbid Donkey Kong who deals shockwave damage and provides the hero with health. Unlocks as part of the main story. Squashette Master The hero summons a squashette to the board and increases the hero's max health. Complete Barrendale Mesa's secret zone to unlock. Scoper Master The hero summons a scooper to fight on the board and increases the hero's critical rate. Unlocks by completing "Tortured Artist" side quest.

Oh my Sparks!

In order to make your team more powerful, you'll want to take the time to gather all of the Sparks you can encounter in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. As you'd imagine, the Sparks you can find towards the end of the game tend to be more powerful, but there are some very important ones about midway through as well.

To get the most out of them, you'll want to think about how a Spark's abilities work with or build upon a hero's abilities and figure out which pairings provide the most perks. Don't forget, you can always switch out Sparks at the start of battle to help you take on specific enemies.