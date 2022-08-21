The 2022 Pokémon World Championships went from Aug 18-21.

Professional Pokémon players from around the world come to compete in a number of different Pokémon battles.

During today's closing ceremony, an announcement was made for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

At this time, we were shown new aspects of the upcoming games including a new Pokémon called Cyclizar.



This year's Pokémon World Championships took place from Aug 18-21 after not being able to take place for the last couple of years. Professional players from around the world gathered to compete against each other with competitions in The Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon GO, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and more.

During the World Championship's closing ceremonies, President of The Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, took to the stage and shared some news about the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well as the "future" of the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Several new cards for the upcoming "ex" series of trading cards were shown with a brief explanation of how the "ex" series differs from previous ones. This was followed by a brand new video montage of a Scarlet and Violet Pokémon battle that we had not seen before.

As part of this, we were shown Cyclizar, a Dragon/Normal type creature, which looks like it could be a pre-evolution for Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon since it has that wheel-like protrusion coming out of its neck. According to The Pokémon Company, it's known as the "Mount Pokémon" and "can sprint at over 70 mph while carrying a human rider," which further lends to this idea.

Meet the Mount Pokémon, Cyclizar. A Pokémon that has lived in many Paldea region households since ancient times, it’s common to see people riding Cyclizar!Fun fact: It can sprint at over 70 mph while carrying a human! #PokemonScarletViolethttps://t.co/4aXR8qx58p pic.twitter.com/2jzUBYecRHAugust 21, 2022 See more

Over the last few months, we've been shown several new creatures in the upcoming Switch Pokémon games, however, not all Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been revealed just yet. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to release on November 18, 2022.

Ishihara closed the event by revealing that the 2023 Pokémon World Championships will be in Yokohama, Japan.

