New Pokémon Presents premieres this week, featuring Scarlet and Violet among other games
Finally, some new... news!
What you need to know:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest in the Pokémon mainline series, taking place in a region inspired by the Iberian Peninsula.
- The Pokémon Company announced a Pokémon Presents showcase, set to feature information on Scarlet and Violet alongside Pokémon apps available now.
- The newest Pokémon Presents premieres on August 3, 2022, at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET.
Initially announced during the February 2022 Pokémon Presents, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet set the internet ablaze with chatter. Touted as the first true open world Pokémon game with online multiplayer, fans of the franchise were excited for what Game Freak planned to release.
However, not much was unveiled beyond the region, the game's legendaries, and the starters. What would become of the starters was a matter of much speculation, but hopefully we won't need to wonder for much longer.
The Pokémon Company announced a new Pokémon Presents showcase in a Tweet:
‼️ Attention, Trainers! ‼️ Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6AM PT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including #PokémonScarletViolet! 🔔 https://t.co/4Y2yC8uitL pic.twitter.com/oUTbNln64cAugust 1, 2022
Not only will this presentation feature the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but other Pokémon mobile applications and video games. Though nothing was said about how long the showcase would be, the company did announce that it will premiere on August 3, 2022, at 6 a.m. PT, or 9 a.m. ET. We'll be sure to cover everything announced when it does appear, so don't worry if you can't tune in on time!
Blast to the past
In the first open-world Pokémon game, players can take a journey through a region inspired by the Iberian Peninsula. Pokémon Scarlet features the legendary Pokémon Koraidon, whose name is reminiscent of the Japanese word "ancient". What secrets can you uncover?
Forward to the future
Pokémon Violet is Scarlet's counterpart, featuring Professor Turo and Miraidon, whose name strikes a similar resemblance to the Japanese word for "future". Players can traverse the world alongside friends in this gorgeous Nintendo Switch game.
