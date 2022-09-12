Nintendo Direct announced for September 13, focused on games coming 'this winter'
The showcase will be around 40 minutes long.
What you need to know
- A new Nintendo Direct has been heavily rumored to take place in September for some time.
- Nintendo confirmed that a Nintendo Direct showcase is being held on Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Nintendo Direct will be around 40 minutes long and is focused on games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch "this winter."
Anyone who was holding faith in recent rumors has seen their faith rewarded, at least this time.
Nintendo shared (opens in new tab) on Monday that a new Nintendo Direct is being held on Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. This Nintendo Direct showcase will be around 40 minutes long, which is in line with past "big" showcases from the publisher. The showcase will be "mostly" focused on games arriving on Nintendo Switch "this winter."
While it's unclear what we'll see, we can take an educated guess at at least some of the titles that will be present during this Nintendo Direct. Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti, of Giant Bomb and Gamesbeat respectively, reported that a Nintendo Direct would be held in September 2022.
The duo also reported that two games from The Legend of Zelda franchise — The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess — would also be announced for Nintendo Switch during this Nintendo Direct. In 2021, Nintendo brought over The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.
Naturally, there are also some big new games on the horizon, with the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild currently slated for sometime in early 2023 after being delayed out of 2022.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance gaming writer who started working for iMore and its sister sites Windows Central and Android Central in July 2019. He handles news, previews, reviews, and exclusive original reporting, and has also been featured on TechRadar.
With a background studying engineering before he shifted his focus to gaming journalism, he's skilled at identifying technical advantages and disadvantages provided by different hardware. If he’s not writing something, he’s off playing video games, spending time with his pets, exercising, or reading. He's also fond of trying to draw things with his iPad.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.