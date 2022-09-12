Nintendo Direct announced for September 13, focused on games coming 'this winter'

What you need to know

A new Nintendo Direct has been heavily rumored to take place in September for some time.

Nintendo confirmed that a Nintendo Direct showcase is being held on Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Nintendo Direct will be around 40 minutes long and is focused on games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch "this winter."

Anyone who was holding faith in recent rumors has seen their faith rewarded, at least this time.

Nintendo shared (opens in new tab) on Monday that a new Nintendo Direct is being held on Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. This Nintendo Direct showcase will be around 40 minutes long, which is in line with past "big" showcases from the publisher. The showcase will be "mostly" focused on games arriving on Nintendo Switch "this winter."

While it's unclear what we'll see, we can take an educated guess at at least some of the titles that will be present during this Nintendo Direct. Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti, of Giant Bomb and Gamesbeat respectively, reported that a Nintendo Direct would be held in September 2022.

The duo also reported that two games from The Legend of Zelda franchise — The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess — would also be announced for Nintendo Switch during this Nintendo Direct. In 2021, Nintendo brought over The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Naturally, there are also some big new games on the horizon, with the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild currently slated for sometime in early 2023 after being delayed out of 2022.