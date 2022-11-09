Nintendo Indie World: Everything announced during Nov 2022 showcase

We're drawing ever closer to the end of the year and as such, it's become that time again for yet another Indie World showcase. These presentations are different from Nintendo Directs as they focus on games from indie developers and publishers. Today's Indie Direct began at 9:00 a.m. PT | 12:00 p.m. ET and lasted roughly 25 minutes. Here are all the games that got mentioned.

Everything announced during Nov Indie World showcase

You can watch the full Indie Showcase here or continue further down to get information on every game shown.

Sports Story

This sequel to Sidebar Games' Golf Story allows players to rise in the ranks while playing Golf, Tennis, Soccer, and additional sports. As you raise your sporting rank, you'll unlock new locations and activities. It's an RPG that isn't just for sports fans. If it's anything like the original, it will end up being one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. Catch it when it comes to Nintendo Switch this December.

Venba

This is a narrative cooking game that centers around an immigrant family who moved to Canada in the 80s. It's developed by Visai Games and features branching conversations. It comes to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023.

Goodbye World

Two friends try to come up with ideas for a video game. You get to play their creations while also helping them through their daily lives. It comes to Switch later this month.

Have a Nice Death

This popular 2D side scroller roguelite game from Gearbox Publishing has already come to PC, but now it's on its way to Switch. Upgrade your weapons and magical abilities while making your way through the corporate underworld. It comes to Switch on March 22, 2023 and preorders begin today.

Aka

Cosmo Games' adventure is a small open-world game that's all about a retired warrior named Aka relaxing on a beautiful island. There are several different biomes and you can do whatever you'd like whether it be feeding dragons, going on quests, crafting items, or building shelter. It comes to Switch on December 15, 2022.

Pepper Grinder

Devolver Digital is back again with yet another exciting side-scroller that focuses on a drill-wielding treasure hunter. Solve puzzles, unlock new areas, and upgrade your gear. It comes to Switch in 2023.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Chorus Worldwide Games invites us all to jump into the second episode of this heartfelt game. You'll serve a number of different customers including banshees, orcs, and more while learning more about them. It comes out in Spring 2023.

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni

Take on the role of a vengeful demon warrior. After he's been defeated by a Japanese folktale hero, this demon joins forces with a spirit and travels around an island. There are plenty of enemies to encounter and you'll thwart them by controlling both characters. It comes to Switch on March 9, 2023.

Desta

Desta: The Memories Between comes from the creators of Monument Valley and is a character-driven adventure that focuses on ball game mechanics. The way you play changes character interactions. It comes out early 2023 on Switch.

A Space For The Unbound

Mojiken Studio brings us a compelling slice-of-life narrative that focuses on young love and supernatural mind-reading powers. Follow high school sweethearts living in rural Indonesia in the 90s as they work to save their home from a terrible force. It comes to Switch on January 19, 2023.

Dordogne

This hand-painted world from developer UN JE NE SAIS QUOI, centers around a Mimi, a girl who mysteriously cannot remember her memories. She discovers that her recently deceased grandmother left puzzles to solve that unlocks the answers she seeks. You skip between playing in the past and present along the way. The game comes to Switch in Spring 2023.

Botany Manor

Whitehorn Games seeks to make a relaxing plant-based game where you play as a retired botanist living in a grand manor. Solve puzzles, work on finding seeds, and figure out where the best place to keep each plant is. It comes to Switch in 2023.

Once Upon a Jester

Bonte Avond brings us a game that follows two friends who plan on stealing a famous diamond, but their plan hinges on attending the Royal Theatrical Spectacle as performers. Players need to make decisions on stage and explore a fantasy kingdom to help them achieve their goals. It comes to Switch later today.

Rogue Legacy 2

Cellar Door Games brings us the sequel to this popular roguelite. The characters are memorable, your weapons can get upgraded, and no two exploration experiences are the same. It comes to Switch later today.

Blanc

Casus Ludi brings us a beautifully touching tale about a wolf cub and a fawn who must work together after a snow storm. Use both of their abilities to solve puzzles and help them to get back home. There is no text, making it easier for more people to enjoy. It comes exclusively to Switch on February 14, 2023 and is available for preorder starting today.

A Little to the Left

Max Inferno Games has you organize things using limited spaces in this puzzle game. However, your mischievous cat gets in the way and you'll need to work around him. It comes to Nintendo Switch later today.

Additional indie games coming to Switch

WrestleQuest — May 2023

Wobbledogs Console Edition — Nov 17, 2022

Storyteller — Mar 23, 2023

World of Horror — Summer 2023

Curse of the Sea Rats — Early 2023

Inscryption — Dec 1, 2022