Nintendo to host a Treehouse: Live presentation this week featuring upcoming games
By Nadine Dornieden published
Check out these upcoming titles live on stage!
Everything you need to know:
- Splatoon 3 and Harvestella are two upcoming titles announced for the Nintendo Switch.
- Nintendo announced in a tweet that it would host a Treehouse: Live presentation this week on August 25, 2022.
- The presentation is said to showcase Splatoon 3's single-player campaign and Harvestella's gameplay.
Despite Splatoon 3 recently receiving a huge Nintendo Direct that showcased new features of the highly anticipated game, the single-player campaign was notably left out of the presentation.
Harvestella, a game developed by Square Enix, was initially announced during the latest Nintendo Direct Mini, posited as a sort of action adventure-farming simulator hybrid.
Nintendo recently announced in a tweet that both games would be featured in a Treehouse: Live presentation.
Get ready for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation on 8/25 at 9:30am PT featuring 3 segments:• A deep-dive into the all-new #Splatoon3 single-player mode• Stages & strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo• World-first gameplay for Harvestella pic.twitter.com/zQryJb9afaAugust 23, 2022
Players can expect a "deep-dive" into Splatoon 3's single-player, the stages planned for the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo, as well as "world-first gameplay" for Harvestella.
The Treehouse: Live showcase is scheduled to take place this week on August 25, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET.
Splatoon 3
Fans of Nintendo's thrilling take on the third-person shooter can pre-order the game today. It's everything you love about Splatoon (opens in new tab) — inking turf to win Turf Wars, customizing your Inkling in fresh gear, and tons of diverse weapons — now with all-new content.
Pre-order from: Amazon (opens in new tab)
