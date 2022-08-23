Nintendo to host a Treehouse: Live presentation this week featuring upcoming games

Everything you need to know:

Splatoon 3 and Harvestella are two upcoming titles announced for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo announced in a tweet that it would host a Treehouse: Live presentation this week on August 25, 2022.

The presentation is said to showcase Splatoon 3's single-player campaign and Harvestella's gameplay.

Despite Splatoon 3 recently receiving a huge Nintendo Direct that showcased new features of the highly anticipated game, the single-player campaign was notably left out of the presentation.

Harvestella, a game developed by Square Enix, was initially announced during the latest Nintendo Direct Mini, posited as a sort of action adventure-farming simulator hybrid.

Nintendo recently announced in a tweet that both games would be featured in a Treehouse: Live presentation.

Get ready for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation on 8/25 at 9:30am PT featuring 3 segments:• A deep-dive into the all-new #Splatoon3 single-player mode• Stages & strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo• World-first gameplay for Harvestella pic.twitter.com/zQryJb9afaAugust 23, 2022 See more

Players can expect a "deep-dive" into Splatoon 3's single-player, the stages planned for the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo, as well as "world-first gameplay" for Harvestella.

The Treehouse: Live showcase is scheduled to take place this week on August 25, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET.