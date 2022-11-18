Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All 298 Abilities and how to get Pokémon with Hidden Abilities

By Rebecca Spear
Some Abilities are more useful than others.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Klawf Stony Cliff Titan
(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)
While many things are different in Scarlet and Violet compared to previous Pokémon  games, many of the battle mechanics remain the same. For players who want the best advantage in combat, having the right Abilities or Hidden Abilities is a huge factor. We'll go over all of the Abilities in Scarlet and Violet before launching into how players can get Pokémon with Hidden Abilities. 

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: What are Hidden Abilities and why do you want them?

In Switch Pokémon games, every Pokémon species has an Ability tied to it, which usually gives them passive assistance in battle. For instance, in Scarlet and Violet Fuecoco's Ability is Blaze, which powers up the fiery crocs Fire-type moves when its HP is low. However, some Pokémon you capture or trade will have an Ability that is different from usual and this is called a Hidden Ability. 

For instance, if you happen to get a Fuecoco with the Ability Unaware instead of Blaze then it has a Hidden Ability. Unaware makes it so Fuecoco ignores any of the target Pokémon's stat changes. Hidden Ability Pokémon are sought after because can give you an edge in competitive battles since opponents might not expect what your Pokémon can do.

List of all Abilities / Hidden Abilities

There are a grand total of 298 Abilities in Scarlet and Violet. In our list, we placed them in numerical order and included the description listed within the games.

AbilityDescription
001: StenchThe target is physically pounded with a long tail, a foreleg, or the like.
002: DrizzleThe Pokémon makes it rain when it enters a battle.
003: Speed BoostThe Pokémon’s Speed stat is boosted every turn.
004: Battle ArmorHard armor protects the Pokémon from critical hits.
005: SturdyThe Pokémon cannot be knocked out by a single hit as long as its HP is full. One-hit KO moves will also fail to knock it out.
006: DampThe Pokémon dampens its surroundings, preventing all Pokémon from using explosive moves such as Self-Destruct.
007: LimberThe Pokémon’s limber body prevents it from being paralyzed.
008: Sand VeilBoosts the Pokémon’s evasiveness in a sandstorm.
009: StaticThe Pokémon is charged with static electricity and may paralyze attackers that make direct contact with it.
010: Volt AbsorbIf hit by an Electric-type move, the Pokémon has its HP restored instead of taking damage.
011: Water AbsorbIf hit by a Water-type move, the Pokémon has its HP restored instead of taking damage.
012: ObliviousThe Pokémon is oblivious, keeping it from being infatuated, falling for taunts, or being affected by Intimidate.
013: Cloud NineEliminates the effects of weather.
014: Compound EyesThe Pokémon’s compound eyes boost its accuracy.
015: InsomniaThe Pokémon’s insomnia prevents it from falling asleep.
016: Color ChangeThe Pokémon’s type becomes the type of the move used on it.
017: ImmunityThe Pokémon’s immune system prevents it from being poisoned.
018: Flash FireIf hit by a Fire-type move, the Pokémon absorbs the flames and uses them to power up its own Fire-type moves.
019: Shield DustProtective dust shields the Pokémon from the additional effects of moves.
020: Own TempoThe Pokémon sticks to its own tempo, preventing it from becoming confused or being affected by Intimidate.
021: Suction CupsThe Pokémon uses suction cups to stay in one spot. This protects it from moves and items that would force it to switch out.
022: IntimidateWhen the Pokémon enters a battle, it intimidates opposing Pokémon and makes them cower, lowering their Attack stats.
023: Shadow TagThe Pokémon steps on the opposing Pokémon’s shadows to prevent them from fleeing or switching out.
024: Rough SkinThe Pokémon’s rough skin damages attackers that make direct contact with it.
025: Wonder GuardIts mysterious power only lets supereffective moves hit the Pokémon.
026: LevitateBy floating in the air, the Pokémon receives full immunity to all Ground-type moves.
027: Effect SporeContact with the Pokémon may inflict poison, sleep, or paralysis on the attacker.
028: SynchonizeIf the Pokémon is burned, paralyzed, or poisoned by another Pokémon, that Pokémon will be inflicted with the same status condition.
029: Clear BodyPrevents other Pokémon’s moves or Abilities from lowering the Pokémon’s stats.
030: Natural CureThe Pokémon’s status conditions are cured when it switches out.
031: Lightning RodThe Pokémon draws in all Electric-type moves. Instead of taking damage from them, its Sp. Atk stat is boosted.
032: Serene GraceRaises the likelihood of additional effects occurring when the Pokémon uses its moves.
033: Swift SwimBoosts the Pokémon’s Speed stat in rain.
034: ChlorophyllBoosts the Pokémon’s Speed stat in harsh sunlight.
035: IlluminateRaises the likelihood of meeting wild Pokémon by illuminating the surroundings.
036: TraceWhen it enters a battle, the Pokémon copies an opposing Pokémon’s Ability.
037: Huge PowerDoubles the Pokémon’s Attack stat.
038: Poison PointContact with the Pokémon may poison the attacker.
039: Inner FocusThe Pokémon’s intense focus prevents it from flinching or being affected by Intimidate.
040: Magma ArmorThe Pokémon’s hot magma coating prevents it from being frozen.
041: Water VeilThe Pokémon’s water veil prevents it from being burned.
042: Magnet PullPrevents Steel-type Pokémon from fleeing by pulling them in with magnetism.
043: SoundproofSoundproofing gives the Pokémon full immunity to all sound-based moves.
044: Rain DishThe Pokémon gradually regains HP in rain.
045: Sand StreamThe Pokémon summons a sandstorm when it enters a battle.
046: PressurePuts other Pokémon under pressure, causing them to expend more PP to use their moves.
047: Thick FatThe Pokémon is protected by a layer of thick fat, which halves the damage taken from Fire- and Ice-type moves.
048: Early BirdThe Pokémon awakens from sleep twice as fast as other Pokémon.
049: Flame BodyContact with the Pokémon may burn the attacker.
050: Run AwayEnables a sure getaway from wild Pokémon.
051: Keen EyeThe Pokémon’s keen eyes prevent its accuracy from being lowered.
052: Hyper CutterThe Pokémon’s prized, mighty pincers prevent other Pokémon from lowering its Attack stat.
053: PickupThe Pokémon may pick up an item another Pokémon used during a battle. It may pick up items outside of battle, too.
054: TruantEach time the Pokémon uses a move, it spends the next turn loafing around.
055: HustleBoosts the Pokémon’s Attack stat but lowers its accuracy.
056: Cute CharmThe Pokémon may infatuate attackers that make direct contact with it.
057: PlusBoosts the Sp. Atk stat of the Pokémon if an ally with the Plus or Minus Ability is also in battle.
058: MinusBoosts the Sp. Atk stat of the Pokémon if an ally with the Plus or Minus Ability is also in battle.
059: ForecastThe Pokémon transforms with the weather to change its type to Water, Fire, or Ice.
060: Sticky HoldThe Pokémon’s held items cling to its sticky body and cannot be removed by other Pokémon.
061: Shed SkinThe Pokémon may cure its own status conditions by shedding its skin.
062: GutsIt’s so gutsy that having a status condition boosts the Pokémon’s Attack stat.
063: Marvel ScaleThe Pokémon’s marvelous scales boost its Defense stat if it has a status condition.
064: Liquid OozeThe strong stench of the Pokémon’s oozed liquid damages attackers that use HP-draining moves.
065: OvergrowPowers up Grass-type moves when the Pokémon’s HP is low.
066: BlazePowers up Fire-type moves when the Pokémon’s HP is low.
067: TorrentPowers up Water-type moves when the Pokémon’s HP is low.
068: SwarmPowers up Bug-type moves when the Pokémon’s HP is low.
069: Rock HeadProtects the Pokémon from recoil damage.
070: DroughtTurns the sunlight harsh when the Pokémon enters a battle.
071: Arena TrapPrevents opposing Pokémon from fleeing from battle.
072: Vital SpiritThe Pokémon is full of vitality, and that prevents it from falling asleep.
073: White SmokeThe Pokémon is protected by its white smoke, which prevents other Pokémon from lowering its stats.
074: Pure PowerUsing its pure power, the Pokémon doubles its Attack stat.
075: Shell ArmorA hard shell protects the Pokémon from critical hits.
076: Air LockEliminates the effects of weather.
077: Tangled FeetBoosts the Pokémon’s evasiveness if it is confused.
078: Motor DriveThe Pokémon takes no damage when hit by Electric-type moves. Instead, its Speed stat is boosted.
079: RivalryThe Pokémon’s competitive spirit makes it deal more damage to Pokémon of the same gender, but less damage to Pokémon of the opposite gender.
080: SteadfastThe Pokémon’s determination boosts its Speed stat every time it flinches.
081: Snow CloakBoosts the Pokémon’s evasiveness in snow.
082: GluttonyIf the Pokémon is holding a Berry to be eaten when its HP is low, it will instead eat the Berry when its HP drops to half or less.
083: Anger PointThe Pokémon is angered when it takes a critical hit, and that maxes its Attack stat.
084: UnburdenBoosts the Speed stat if the Pokémon’s held item is used or lost.
085: HeatproofThe Pokémon’s heatproof body halves the damage taken from Fire-type moves.
086: SimpleDoubles the effects of the Pokémon’s stat changes.
087: Dry SkinRestores the Pokémon’s HP in rain or when it is hit by Water-type moves. Reduces HP in harsh sunlight, and increases the damage received from Fire-type moves.
088: DownloadThe Pokémon compares an opposing Pokémon’s Defense and Sp. Def stats before raising its own Attack or Sp. Atk stat—whichever will be more effective.
089: Iron FistPowers up punching moves.
090: Poison HealIf poisoned, the Pokémon has its HP restored instead of taking damage.
091: AdaptabilityPowers up moves of the same type as the Pokémon.
092: Skill LinkMaximizes the number of times multistrike moves hit.
093: HydrationCures the Pokémon’s status conditions in rain.
094: Solar PowerIn harsh sunlight, the Pokémon’s Sp. Atk stat is boosted, but its HP decreases every turn.
095: Quick FeetBoosts the Speed stat if the Pokémon has a status condition.
096: NormalizeAll the Pokémon’s moves become Normal type. The power of those moves is boosted a little.
097: SniperIf the Pokémon’s attack lands a critical hit, the attack is powered up even further.
098: Magic GuardThe Pokémon only takes damage from attacks.
099: No GuardThe Pokémon employs no-guard tactics to ensure incoming and outgoing attacks always land.
100: StallThe Pokémon is always the last to use its moves.
101: TechnicianPowers up weak moves so the Pokémon can deal more damage with them.
102: Leaf GuardPrevents status conditions in harsh sunlight.
103: KlutzThe Pokémon can’t use any held items.
104: Mold BreakerThe Pokémon’s moves are unimpeded by the Ability of the target.
105: Super LuckThe Pokémon is so lucky that the critical-hit ratios of its moves are boosted.
106: AftermathDamages the attacker if it knocks out the Pokémon with a move that makes direct contact.
107: AnticipationThe Pokémon can sense an opposing Pokémon’s dangerous moves.
108: ForewarnWhen it enters a battle, the Pokémon can tell one of the moves an opposing Pokémon has.
109: UnawareWhen attacking, the Pokémon ignores the target’s stat changes.
110: Tinted LensThe Pokémon can use “not very effective” moves to deal regular damage.
111: FilterReduces the power of supereffective attacks that hit the Pokémon.
112: Slow StartFor five turns, the Pokémon’s Attack and Speed stats are halved.
113: ScrappyThe Pokémon can hit Ghost-type Pokémon with Normal- and Fighting-type moves. It is also unaffected by Intimidate.
114: Storm DrainThe Pokémon draws in all Water-type moves. Instead of taking damage from them, its Sp. Atk stat is boosted.
115 Ice BodyThe Pokémon gradually regains HP in snow.
116: Solid RockReduces the power of supereffective attacks that hit the Pokémon.
117: Snow WarningThe Pokémon makes it snow when it enters a battle.
118: Honey GatherThe Pokémon may gather Honey after a battle.
119: FriskWhen it enters a battle, the Pokémon can check an opposing Pokémon’s held item.
120: RecklessPowers up moves that have recoil damage.
121: MultitypeChanges the Pokémon’s type to match the plate it holds.
122: Flower GiftBoosts the Attack and Sp. Def stats of the Pokémon and its allies in harsh sunlight.
123: Bad DreamsDamages opposing Pokémon that are asleep.
124: PickpocketThe Pokémon steals the held item from attackers that make direct contact with it.
125: Sheer ForceRemoves any additional effects from the Pokémon’s moves, but increases the moves’ power.
126: ContraryReverses any stat changes affecting the Pokémon so that attempts to boost its stats instead lower them— and attempts to lower its stats will boost them.
127: UnnerveUnnerves opposing Pokémon and makes them unable to eat Berries.
128: DefiantIf the Pokémon has any stat lowered by an opposing Pokémon, its Attack stat will be boosted sharply.
129: DefeatistHalves the Pokémon’s Attack and Sp. Atk stats when its HP drops to half or less.
130: Cursed BodyMay disable a move that has dealt damage to the Pokémon.
131: HealerSometimes cures the status conditions of the Pokémon’s allies.
132: Friend GuardReduces damage dealt to allies.
133: Weak ArmorThe Pokémon’s Defense stat is lowered when it takes damage from physical moves, but its Speed stat is sharply boosted.
134: Heavy MetalDoubles the Pokémon’s weight.
135: Light MetalHalves the Pokémon’s weight.
136: MultiscaleReduces the amount of damage the Pokémon takes while its HP is full.
137: Toxic BoostPowers up physical moves when the Pokémon is poisoned.
138: Flare BoostPowers up special moves when the Pokémon is burned.
139: HarvestMay create another Berry after one is used.
140: TelepathyThe Pokémon anticipates and dodges the attacks of its allies.
141: MoodyEvery turn, one of the Pokémon’s stats will be boosted sharply but another stat will be lowered.
142: OvercoatThe Pokémon takes no damage from sandstorms. It is also protected from the effects of powders and spores.
143: Poison TouchMay poison a target when the Pokémon makes contact.
144: RegeneratorThe Pokémon has a little of its HP restored when withdrawn from battle.
145: Big PecksPrevents the Pokémon from having its Defense stat lowered.
146: Sand RushBoosts the Pokémon’s Speed stat in a sandstorm.
147: Wonder SkinMakes status moves more likely to miss the Pokémon.
148: AnalyticBoosts the power of the Pokémon’s move if it is the last to act that turn.
149: IllusionThe Pokémon fools opponents by entering battle disguised as the last Pokémon in its Trainer’s party.
150: ImposterThe Pokémon transforms itself into the Pokémon it’s facing.
151: InfiltratorThe Pokémon’s moves are unaffected by the target’s barriers, substitutes, and the like.
152: MummyContact with the Pokémon changes the attacker’s Ability to Mummy.
153: MoxieWhen the Pokémon knocks out a target, it shows moxie, which boosts its Attack stat.
154: JustifiedWhen the Pokémon is hit by a Dark-type attack, its Attack stat is boosted by its sense of justice.
155: RattledThe Pokémon gets scared when hit by a Dark-, Ghost-, or Bug-type attack or if intimidated, which boosts its Speed stat.
156: Magic BounceThe Pokémon reflects status moves instead of getting hit by them.
157: Sap SipperThe Pokémon takes no damage when hit by Grass-type moves. Instead, its Attack stat is boosted.
158: PranksterGives priority to the Pokémon’s status moves.
159: Sand ForceBoosts the power of Rock-, Ground-, and Steel-type moves in a sandstorm.
160: Iron BarbsThe Pokémon’s iron barbs damage the attacker if it makes direct contact.
161: Zen ModeChanges the Pokémon’s shape when its HP drops to half or less.
162: Victory StarBoosts the accuracy of the Pokémon and its allies.
163: TurboblazeThe Pokémon’s moves are unimpeded by the Ability of the target.
164: TeravoltThe Pokémon’s moves are unimpeded by the Ability of the target.
165: Aroma VeilProtects the Pokémon and its allies from effects that prevent the use of moves.
166: Flower VeilAlly Grass-type Pokémon are protected from status conditions and the lowering of their stats.
167: Cheek PouchThe Pokémon’s HP is restored when it eats any Berry, in addition to the Berry’s usual effect.
168: ProteanChanges the Pokémon’s type to the type of the move it’s about to use. This works only once each time the Pokémon enters battle.
169: Fur CoatHalves the damage from physical moves.
170: MagicianThe Pokémon steals the held item from any target it hits with a move.
171: BulletproofProtects the Pokémon from ball and bomb moves.
172: CompetitiveBoosts the Pokémon’s Sp. Atk stat sharply when its stats are lowered by an opposing Pokémon.
173: Strong JawThe Pokémon’s strong jaw boosts the power of its biting moves.
174: RefrigerateNormal-type moves become Ice-type moves. The power of those moves is boosted a little.
175: Sweet VeilPrevents the Pokémon and its allies from falling asleep.
176: Stance ChangeThe Pokémon changes its form to Blade Forme when it uses an attack move and changes to Shield Forme when it uses King’s Shield.
177: Gale WingsGives priority to the Pokémon’s Flying-type moves while its HP is full.
178: Mega LauncherPowers up pulse moves.
179: Grass PeltBoosts the Pokémon’s Defense stat on Grassy Terrain.
180: SymbiosisThe Pokémon passes its held item to an ally that has used up an item.
181: Tough ClawsPowers up moves that make direct contact.
182: PixilateNormal-type moves become Fairy-type moves. The power of those moves is boosted a little.
183: GooeyContact with the Pokémon lowers the attacker’s Speed stat.
184: AerilateNormal-type moves become Flying-type moves. The power of those moves is boosted a little.
185: Parental BondThe parent and child attack one after the other.
186: Dark AuraPowers up the Dark-type moves of all Pokémon on the field.
187: Fairy AuraPowers up the Fairy-type moves of all Pokémon on the field.
188: Aura BreakThe effects of “Aura” Abilities are reversed to lower the power of affected moves.
189: Primordial SeaThe Pokémon changes the weather to nullify Fire-type attacks.
190: Desolate LandThe Pokémon changes the weather to nullify Water-type attacks.
191: Delta StreamThe Pokémon changes the weather so that no moves are supereffective against the Flying type.
192: StaminaBoosts the Defense stat when the Pokémon is hit by an attack.
193: Wimp OutThe Pokémon cowardly switches out when its HP drops to half or less.
194: Emergency ExitThe Pokémon, sensing danger, switches out when its HP drops to half or less.
195: Water CompactionBoosts the Defense stat sharply when the Pokémon is hit by a Water-type move.
196: MercilessThe Pokémon’s attacks become critical hits if the target is poisoned.
197: Shields DownWhen its HP drops to half or less, the Pokémon’s shell breaks and it becomes aggressive.
198: StakeoutDoubles the damage dealt to a target that has just switched into battle.
199: Water BubbleLowers the power of Fire-type moves that hit the Pokémon and prevents it from being burned.
200: SteelworkerPowers up Steel-type moves.
201: BerserkBoosts the Pokémon’s Sp. Atk stat when it takes a hit that causes its HP to drop to half or less.
202: Slush RushBoosts the Pokémon’s Speed stat in snow.
203: Long ReachThe Pokémon uses its moves without making contact with the target.
204: Liquid VoiceSound-based moves become Water-type moves.
205: TriageGives priority to the Pokémon’s healing moves.
206: GalvanizeNormal-type moves become Electric-type moves. The power of those moves is boosted a little.
207: Surge SurferDoubles the Pokémon’s Speed stat on Electric Terrain.
208: SchoolingWhen it has a lot of HP, the Pokémon forms a powerful school. It stops schooling when its HP is low.
209: DisguiseOnce per battle, the shroud that covers the Pokémon can protect it from an attack.
210: Batle BondWhen the Pokémon knocks out a target, its bond with its Trainer is strengthened, and its Attack, Sp. Atk, and Speed stats are boosted.
211: Power ConstructCells gather to aid the Pokémon when its HP drops to half or less, causing it to change into its Complete Forme.
212: CorrosionThe Pokémon can poison the target even if it’s a Steel or Poison type.
213: ComatoseThe Pokémon is always drowsing and will never wake up. It can attack while in its sleeping state.
214: Queenly MajestyThe Pokémon’s majesty pressures opponents and makes them unable to use priority moves against the Pokémon or its allies.
215: Innards OutWhen the Pokémon is knocked out, it damages its attacker by the amount equal to the HP it had left before it was hit.
216: DancerWhenever a dance move is used in battle, the Pokémon will copy the user to immediately perform that dance move itself.
217: BatteryPowers up ally Pokémon’s special moves.
218: FluffyHalves the damage taken from moves that make direct contact, but doubles that of Fire-type moves.
219: DazzlingThe Pokémon dazzles its opponents, making them unable to use priority moves against the Pokémon or its allies.
220: Soul HeartBoosts the Pokémon’s Sp. Atk stat every time another Pokémon faints.
221: Tangling HairContact with the Pokémon lowers the attacker’s Speed stat.
222: ReceiverThe Pokémon copies the Ability of a defeated ally.
223: Power of AlchemyThe Pokémon copies the Ability of a defeated ally.
224: Beast BoostBoosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat every time it knocks out a target.
225: RKS SystemChanges the Pokémon’s type to match the memory disc it holds.
226: Electric SurgeTurns the ground into Electric Terrain when the Pokémon enters a battle.
227: Psychic SurgeTurns the ground into Psychic Terrain when the Pokémon enters a battle.
228: Misty SurgeTurns the ground into Misty Terrain when the Pokémon enters a battle.
229: Grassy SurgeTurns the ground into Grassy Terrain when the Pokémon enters a battle.
230: Full Metal BodyPrevents other Pokémon’s moves or Abilities from lowering the Pokémon’s stats.
231: Shadow ShieldReduces the amount of damage the Pokémon takes while its HP is full.
232: Prism ArmorReduces the power of supereffective attacks that hit the Pokémon.
233: NeurofocePowers up the Pokémon’s supereffective attacks even further.
234: Intrepid SwordBoosts the Pokémon’s Attack stat the first time the Pokémon enters a battle.
235: Dauntless ShieldBoosts the Pokémon’s Defense stat the first time the Pokémon enters a battle.
236: LiberoChanges the Pokémon’s type to the type of the move it’s about to use. This works only once each time the Pokémon enters battle.
237: Ball FetchIf the Pokémon is not holding an item, it will fetch the Poké Ball from the first failed throw of the battle.
238: Cotton DownWhen the Pokémon is hit by an attack, it scatters cotton fluff around and lowers the Speed stats of all Pokémon except itself.
239: Propeller TailIgnores the effects of opposing Pokémon’s Abilities and moves that draw in moves.
240: Mirror ArmorBounces back only the stat-lowering effects that the Pokémon receives.
241: Gulp MissileWhen the Pokémon uses Surf or Dive, it will come back with prey. When it takes damage, it will spit out the prey to attack.
242: StalwartIgnores the effects of opposing Pokémon’s Abilities and moves that draw in moves.
243: Steam EngineBoosts the Speed stat drastically when the Pokémon is hit by a Fire- or Water-type move.
244: Punk RockBoosts the power of sound-based moves. The Pokémon also takes half the damage from these kinds of moves.
245: Sand SpitThe Pokémon creates a sandstorm when it’s hit by an attack.
246: Ice ScalesThe Pokémon is protected by ice scales, which halve the damage taken from special moves.
247: RipenRipens Berries and doubles their effect.
248: Ice FaceThe Pokémon’s ice head can take a physical attack as a substitute, but the attack also changes the Pokémon’s appearance. The ice will be restored when it snows.
249: Power SpotJust being next to the Pokémon powers up moves.
250: MimicryChanges the Pokémon’s type depending on the terrain.
251: Screen CleanerWhen the Pokémon enters a battle, the effects of Light Screen, Reflect, and Aurora Veil are nullified for both opposing and ally Pokémon.
252: Steely SpiritPowers up the Steel-type moves of the Pokémon and its allies.
253: Perish BodyWhen hit by a move that makes direct contact, the Pokémon and the attacker will faint after three turns unless they switch out of battle.
254: Wandering SpiritThe Pokémon exchanges Abilities with a Pokémon that hits it with a move that makes direct contact.
255: Gorilla TacticsBoosts the Pokémon’s Attack stat but only allows the use of the first selected move.
256: Neutralizing GasWhile the Pokémon is in the battle, the effects of all other Pokémon’s Abilities will be nullified or will not be triggered.
257: Pastel VeilPrevents the Pokémon and its allies from being poisoned.
258: Hunger SwitchThe Pokémon changes its form, alternating between its Full Belly Mode and Hangry Mode after the end of every turn.
259: Quick DrawEnables the Pokémon to move first occasionally.
260: Unseen FistIf the Pokémon uses moves that make direct contact, it can attack the target even if the target protects itself.
261: Curious MedicineWhen the Pokémon enters a battle, it scatters medicine from its shell, which removes all stat changes from allies.
262: TransistorPowers up Electric-type moves.
263: Dragon's MawPowers up Dragon-type moves.
264: Chilling NeighWhen the Pokémon knocks out a target, it utters a chilling neigh, which boosts its Attack stat.
265: Grim NeighWhen the Pokémon knocks out a target, it utters a terrifying neigh, which boosts its Sp. Atk stat.
266: As OneThis Ability combines the effects of both Calyrex’s Unnerve Ability and Glastrier’s Chilling Neigh Ability.
267: As OneThis Ability combines the effects of both Calyrex’s Unnerve Ability and Spectrier’s Grim Neigh Ability.
268: Lingering AromaContact with the Pokémon changes the attacker’s Ability to Lingering Aroma.
269: Seed SowerTurns the ground into Grassy Terrain when the Pokémon is hit by an attack.
270: Thermal ExchangeBoosts the Attack stat when the Pokémon is hit by a Fire-type move. The Pokémon also cannot be burned.
271: Anger ShellWhen an attack causes its HP to drop to half or less, the Pokémon gets angry. This lowers its Defense and Sp. Def stats but boosts its Attack, Sp. Atk, and Speed stats.
272: Purifying SaltThe Pokémon’s pure salt protects it from status conditions and halves the damage taken from Ghost-type moves.
273: Well-Baked BodyThe Pokémon takes no damage when hit by Fire-type moves. Instead, its Defense stat is sharply boosted.
274: Wind RiderBoosts the Pokémon’s Attack stat if Tailwind takes effect or if the Pokémon is hit by a wind move. The Pokémon also takes no damage from wind moves.
275: Guard DogBoosts the Pokémon’s Attack stat if intimidated. Moves and items that would force the Pokémon to switch out also fail to work.
276: Rocky PayloadPowers up Rock-type moves.
277: Wind PowerThe Pokémon becomes charged when it is hit by a wind move, boosting the power of the next Electric-type move the Pokémon uses.
278: Zero to HeroThe Pokémon transforms into its Hero Form when it switches out.
279: CommanderWhen the Pokémon enters a battle, it goes inside the mouth of an ally Dondozo if one is on the field. The Pokémon then issues commands from there.
280: ElectromorphosisThe Pokémon becomes charged when it takes damage, boosting the power of the next Electric-type move the Pokémon uses.
281: ProtosynthesisBoosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.
282: Quark DriveBoosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.
283: Good as GoldA body of pure, solid gold gives the Pokémon full immunity to other Pokémon’s status moves.
284: Vessel of RuinThe power of the Pokémon’s ruinous vessel lowers the Sp. Atk stats of all Pokémon except itself.
285: Sword of RuinThe power of the Pokémon’s ruinous sword lowers the Defense stats of all Pokémon except itself.
286: Tablets of RuinThe power of the Pokémon’s ruinous wooden tablets lowers the Attack stats of all Pokémon except itself.
287: Beads of RuinThe power of the Pokémon’s ruinous beads lowers the Sp. Def stats of all Pokémon except itself.
288: Orichalcum PulseTurns the sunlight harsh when the Pokémon enters a battle. The ancient pulse thrumming through the Pokémon also boosts its Attack stat in harsh sunlight.
289: Hadron EngineTurns the ground into Electric Terrain when the Pokémon enters a battle. The futuristic engine within the Pokémon also boosts its Sp. Atk stat on Electric Terrain.
290: OpportunistIf an opponent’s stat is boosted, the Pokémon seizes the opportunity to boost the same stat for itself.
291: Cud ChewWhen the Pokémon eats a Berry, it will regurgitate that Berry at the end of the next turn and eat it one more time.
292: SharpnessPowers up slicing moves.
293: Supreme OverlordWhen the Pokémon enters a battle, its Attack and Sp. Atk stats are slightly boosted for each of the allies in its party that have already been defeated.
294: CostarWhen the Pokémon enters a battle, it copies an ally’s stat changes.
295: Toxic DebrisScatters poison spikes at the feet of the opposing team when the Pokémon takes damage from physical moves.
296: Armor TaiThe mysterious tail covering the Pokémon’s head makes opponents unable to use priority moves against the Pokémon or its allies.
297: Earth EaterIf hit by a Ground-type move, the Pokémon has its HP restored instead of taking damage.
298: Mycelium MightThe Pokémon will always act more slowly when using status moves, but these moves will be unimpeded by the Ability of the target.

How to get Pokémon with Hidden Abilities

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Farigaraf

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The methods for getting Pokémon with Hidden Abilities in Scarlet and Violet have not been confirmed yet. However, in Sword and Shield, Hidden Ability Pokémon could only be captured in Max Raid Battles, though not all Pokémon in these battles were guaranteed to have Hidden Abilities. It's possible the same will be true of Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid Battles, which operate very similarly. Of course, you can also trade with another player and get a Pokémon with a Hidden Ability that way. 

Additionally, Sword and Shield allowed players to breed Pokémon with Hidden Abilities with a 50% chance of passing that Hidden Ability to an egg. It's possible this is the same for Scarlet and Violet. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update when we learn more.

How to check if a Pokémon has a Hidden Ability

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Moves and Stats

(Image credit: iMore)

You might receive a Pokémon via trade that has a Hidden Ability without knowing it. Fortunately, you can easily check by going into the menu to view Pokémon on your team or in your boxes. Move to the Moves and Stats tab and their Ability will be listed there. If it's different from the Ability that the Pokémon species usually has then it is a Hidden Ability. 

Breeding Pokémon with Hidden Abilities

Picnics in Scarlet and Violet

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

It's unclear if Hidden Abilities can be passed to eggs in Scarlet and Violet, but we'll keep our eyes out and will update when we learn more. However, there are some very interesting things about breeding in Scarlet and Violet to be aware of regardless.

Breeding Pokémon is very different in Scarlet and Violet. Instead of dropping two compatible Pokémon off at a daycare or nursery as you did with previous Pokémon games, players can simply picnic with two compatible Pokémon in their party and an egg might appear in the picnic basket. Just initiate a picnic and wait. The longer you are in a picnic the more eggs you can get. 

Special 'mons

Getting a Pokémon with a different Ability than normal can help give you an edge whether you're fighting an NPC in Scarlet and Violet or going up against another player. There are so many exciting new features and mechanics to discover in Gen 9 and we hope you have a blast discovering them all. Remember to check back on iMore for our other Scarlet and Violet guides for additional assistance. 