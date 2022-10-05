Pokémon Scarlet and Violet get new trailer on October 6
Will we see some more new Pokémon?
What you need to know
- A new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is being shared on Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.
- It's not clear what aspects of the game this trailer will be focused on.
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are currently scheduled to arrive on Nov. 18, 2022.
Anyone excited for the next big entry in the Pokémon franchise should get ready, because there's another trailer on the way.
The Pokémon company shared on Wednesday that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is getting a new trailer on Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.
No other details were provided, so it's unclear exactly what we'll be shown in this new trailer. With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just a little over a month away from release, it's time to start getting as many details as possible, including more information on all confirmed Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.
Amusingly, this makes October 6 a busy day for Nintendo, as the company is holding a Nintendo Direct for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is scheduled to launch in theaters on April 7, 2023, after being delayed out of the initial Holiday 2022 window.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are currently slated to launch on Nov. 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
