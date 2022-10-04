The Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting a Nintendo Direct on October 6

What you need to know

We previously learned that the premiere for the Super Mario. Bros Movie would be on Oct. 6, 2022.

Nintendo shared that the Super Mario Bros. Movie will be getting a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation on Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. PT / 4:05 p.m. ET.

This presentation is focused solely on the upcoming movie, so there won't be any information on upcoming Nintendo Switch games.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently slated to release in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Ready or not, the official animated Super Mario Bros. Movie is on the way, and audiences are getting their first glimpse of the film on October 6.

While we previously knew this was when the trailer would arrive, Nintendo shared on Tuesday that the teaser trailer is getting is own special Nintendo Direct, which begins on Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. PT / 4:05 p.m. ET.

The film features a stacked voice acting cast, with Mario himself notably being performed by Chris Pratt, while Jack Black is voicing the iconic villain Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently scheduled to launch in theaters on April 7, 2023. This comes after the film was initially delayed out of the Holiday 2022 window after talks between Nintendo and animation studio Illumination.

Looking ahead, Nintendo has also established a Nintendo Pictures website, indicating that the company could want to see other film adaptions of its properties. Cross-media collaboration is a hot topic across the gaming industry right now, with multiple big games being adapted into movies and TV shows, such as PlayStation and Naughty Dog working with HBO on an upcoming The Last of Us HBO series.