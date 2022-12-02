Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts: All codes and free stuff you can get right now

Pokemon Scarlet and violet mystery gift
(Image credit: iMore)
Anyone playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can get free things for their game simply by entering some codes. This is a perk that Game Freak has included in many of its past Pokémon games. The thing to remember though is that most of these free gifts have an expiration date, so you need to make sure you claim yours before time runs out. 

Here are all of the current free rewards you can claim in Scarlet and Violet right now along with a step-by-step explanation on how to redeem them. 

All current Mystery Gift Codes

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Tera Type Pikachu gift

(Image credit: iMore)

As with previous Pokémon games, there will likely be additional freebie codes added to this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift list as time goes on. So check back frequently to know what the latest rewards and codes are.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mystery Gift CodeRewardExpiration Date
"Get via Internet"Pikachu (Tera Type: Flying)Feb 28, 2023
HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL10x Peanut Butter, 10x Prosciutto, 10x Hamburger, 10x Cream Cheese, 10x Noodles, 10x RiceJan 31, 2023 at 06:59 PST

The codes listed here simply need to be redeemed in order for you to get them. If you need help with that, continue reading. 

How to redeem Mystery Gifts

NOTE: You must be able to connect to the internet in order to claim these free rewards. 

  1. While in Scarlet or Violet press the X button to bring up the menu then select Poké Portal

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Poke Portal

(Image credit: iMore)
  1. Scroll down and select Mystery Gift.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Mystery Gift

(Image credit: iMore)
  1. To enter a code select Get with Code/Password. If you're getting the Flying Tera Type Pikachu you'll select Get via Internet instead. 

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: get with code

(Image credit: iMore)
  1. Press A a couple of times to get passed the notices that pop up. 

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: reward notices

(Image credit: iMore)
  1. Enter the code

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Enter code

(Image credit: iMore)
  1. Select the reward you are redeeming. 

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: choose reward

(Image credit: iMore)

A small cutscene will follow showing a present falling from the sky and then opening. Once it's over, you'll have received whatever reward you claimed. 

Free Pokémon stuff

We'll keep adding to this list and making updates as time goes on. When Pokémon Sword and Shield released new free rewards codes continued to release for several months. So there will likely be additional gifts for Scarlet and Violet as well. 

Remember that these gifts usually have an expiration date. So, make sure to check back here often and redeem any rewards you haven't yet before time runs out. 

