Splatoon 3 story mode guide: Tips, tricks, and info for the solo campaign

The Splatoon series is famous for its impressive multiplayer turf battles, but solo experiences have been very minimal in the past. Finally with Splatoon 3 a fleshed-out solo campaign is finally available entitled Return of the Mammalians and is no longer called Octo Valley like it was before.

If you don't have any friends available at the moment or are looking for something a little more challenging then this Story mode will keep you entertained.

What's the story in Hero mode?

(Image credit: iMore)

The long-running story between all three Splatoon entries so far has been about the war with the Octarians. These enemies are octopus creatures commanded by the evil DJ Octavio.

Splatoon 3's story mode continues this saga. Players take on the role of Agent 3, who becomes a member of Squidbeak Splatoon as the organization works to thwart the Octarian enemy who has stolen the Great Zapfish. During the adventure, players will travel through several levels on their way to the lost city of Splatlantis. While the levels are played solo, the cinematic elements involve a handful of companions, including the original Splatoon idols Callie and Marie.

What is gameplay like in Splatoon 3 story mode?

Players run around an overworld and can jump into stages as they go. Each stage has different goals for you to meet and they vary wildly, so you won't be doing the exact same thing over and over again.

As you run through levels, you'll take down Octarian enemies and use your paint powers to scale platforms. You can choose the weapons you want to try at the start of the stage from a limited list. Weapons that are easier to use will net you fewer rewards while harder weapons will give you more.

How to start Splatoon 3's story mode

(Image credit: iMore)

To initiate the single-player Story Mode, all you have to do is go down the manhole cover in the lobby occupied by Cuttlefish. Upon doing so, you'll be taken to another location and the Hero mode opening cinematic will begin.

Follow Cuttlefish's instructions to learn moves and abilities in each stage. The variety introduced in these stages is one of the things that makes this one of the best Nintendo Switch games out right now.

Splatoon 3 story mode: Tips and tricks

(Image credit: iMore)

Experiment with joystick sensitivity in the Options tab of the menu until you get to a setup that feels right for you. You can also turn off motion controls if you'd like.

Each stage has weapons that are easier to use and harder to use. Easier ones give you fewer rewards, but if you want to keep from getting frustrated, you should stick to a choice that's within your skill range. Of course, you can always challenge yourself with harder weapons later.

It's better to aim forward than aim down. Every weapon has a splatting distance and facing forward when you shoot will allow more areas to be covered with paint in one go.

If you keep getting defeated, try taking on an enemy from a different angle. You might want to try throwing Smallfry to distract them or get to another area before trying to get rid of an enemy.

Don't forget to use Smallfry to break boxes or other obstacles as well. It can also reach high places that are initially out of your character's reach.

You're rarely ever stuck when it comes to vertical travel. Spray your paint up the side of a column or platform and then dive into the paint to travel within the colored areas.

Make use of Squid Roll to get the jump on opponents. By quickly tapping the joystick in the opposite direction of travel, you can spin into the air and quickly go backward. This can be helpful for getting around opponents and avoiding their attacks.

How long does it take to beat Splatoon 3's story mode?

(Image credit: iMore)

Many people have reported that it takes between 6-8 hours to 100% complete Splatoon 3's solo campaign. Each stage offers unique challenges and helps to change things up instead of giving you the same objectives over and over again. Of course, if you're more of a speed runner, you might be able to complete Hero mode in roughly four hours.

Story of heroes

Whether you're looking for a challenge or want to test your platforming and shooting skills, story mode is a fun way to entertain yourself. Simply talk to the crazy-looking man in the sewer to initiate this single-player campaign and you'll meet Agent 5, Agent 6, Callie, and Marie in no time.

The hero mode levels hold up to Nintendo standard, with each one feeling unique and interesting rather than a rehash of the same ideas. The levels are fun to replay as you can try them using different weapons and therefore different tactics from before.

Do your part to stop the oncoming Octarian menace and keep this post-apocalyptic world safe for inkling and octoling kind!