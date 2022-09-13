Splatoon 3 weapon tier list: Best choices for every class

By Rebecca Spear
published

Splatoon 3: Blue Inkling
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Considering there are 53 weapons in Splatoon 3, it can be rather overwhelming to newcomers or those who haven't touched the series in a while to know which weapons to use. Of course, every player will have their own skill sets that will make certain weapons work better for them. However, there are certain options that simply perform better across the board. 

We'll start things off by ranking all of the available weapons within Splatoon 3 against each other and then continue on by ranking each class of weapon against themselves. We've also included a tier list for Special Weapons as well as Sub Weapons. 

Splatoon 3: Best weapons tier list

Splatoon 3 has 53 different weapons for you to unlock and use. This variety is one of the things that makes it one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. Surprisingly enough, some of the weapons that you unlock at the very beginning are ones that will be the most helpful in securing a win. 

TierWeapon
SSplattershot, .52 Gal, Sloshing Machine, Hero Shot Replica
AN-ZAP '85, Squeezer, Dualie Squelchers, Heavy Splatling, Hydra Splatling, Slosher, Blaster, Dark Tetra Dualies, E-liter 4K, E-liter 4K Scope, Flingza Roller, Glooga Dualies
BH-3 Nozzlenose, Range Blaster, Rapid Blaster, Splash-o-matic, Splat Dualies, Splat Roller, Splattershot Jr., Ballpoint Splatling, Bamboozler 14 MK 1, Classic Squiffer, Dapple Dualies, Dynamo Roller, Explosher, Goo Tuber, Inkbrush, L-3 Nozzlenose, Luna Blaster, Nautilus 47
COctobrush, Rapid Blaster Pro, REEF LUX 450, Splat Brella, Splat Charger, Splatterscope, Splattershot Pro, Sploosh-o-matic, Tenta Brella, Tri-Slosher
D.96 Gal, Aerospray MG, Bloblobber, Carbon Roller, Clash Blaster, Jet Squelcher, Splatana Stamper, Tri-Stringer, Mini Splatling, Splatana Wiper, Undercover Brella

Splatoon 3: Dualies tier list

Dualies are like dual pistols that allow players to also dodge more effectively. They spray paint from either hand but usually don't have as far of range as some other ranged guns. 

TierWeapons
SN/A
ADualie Squelchers, Dark Tetra Dualies, Glooga Dualies
BSplat Dualies, Dapple Dualies
CN/A
DN/A

Splatoon 3: Shooters tier list

Shooters are rather straightforward guns that offer ranged-shots. 

TierWeapon
SSplattershot, .52 Gal, Hero Shot Replica,
AN-ZAP '85, Squeezer
BH-3 Nozzlenose, L-3 Nozzlenose, Splattershot Jr., Splash-o-matic,
CSplattershot Pro, Sploosh-o-matic,
D.95 Gal, Aerospray MG, Jet Squelcher,

Splatoon 3: Rollers tier list

Rollers literally roll along the floor coating large areas while also offering short ranged spread. 

TierWeapons
SN/A
AFlingza Roller
BSplat Roller, Dynamo Roller
CN/A
DCarbon Roller

Splatoon 3: Blasters tier list

Similar to other short ranged weapons, Blasters are better used at short range. They also spread after going a short ways away from the shooter. 

TierWeapons
SN/A
ABlaster
BRange Blaster, Rapid Blaster, Luna Blaster
CRapid Blaster Pro
DClash Blaster

Splatoon 3: Chargers tier list

You can think of Chargers like snipers that require you to warm them up first. The thing is, that precious charging time can leave you unprotected, but those distance shots can sometimes make up for it. 

TierWeapons
SN/A
AE-liter 4K, E-liter 4K Scope
BBamboozler 14 MK1, Classic Squiffer, Goo Tuber
CSplat Charger, Splatterscope
DN/A

Splatoon 3: Sloshers tier list

Sloshers cover a lot of distance by giving the shooter long range and filling the space between the target and the shooter with ink. 

TierWeapons
SSloshing Machine,
ASlosher
BExplosher
CTri-Slosher,
DBloblobber

Splatoon 3: Stringers tier list

These are new long-range weapons introduced in Splatoon 3 that act like bows and arrows. Players can use them to shoot vertically as well as horizontally.  Unfortunately, they aren't the most effective weapons. 

TierWeapons
SN/A
AN/A
BN/A
CREEF LUX 450
DTri-Stringer

Splatoon 3: Splatlings tier list

These are trickier long-range weapons that require the player to charge up before letting loose multiple shots.

TierWeapons
SN/A
AHeavy Splatling, Hydra Splatling
BBallpoint Splatling, Nautilus 47
CN/A
DMini Splatling

Splatoon 3: Brellas tier list

If you like to play defense more than offense then the Brella will be of interest. The umbrella part helps protect the wielder from opposing ink and can also be fired to cover more turf. 

TierWeapons
SN/A
AN/A
BN/A
CSplat Brella, Tenta Brella
DUndercover Brella

Splatoon 3: Brushes tier list

Brushes are similar to rollers but trade off much smaller spread for speed. They can be tricky to wield, but can also pay off if used right. 

TierWeapons
SN/A
AN/A
BInkbrush
COctobrush
DN/A

Splatoon 3: Special Weapons tier list

Special Weapons can really change up how you play a match. Some give you more defense, others allow you to get around easier, while still others just help spread ink far and wide. 

TierWeapons
STenta Missiles, Triple Inkstrike, Tacticooler, Trizooka, Ink Storm, Zipcaster
ABooyah Bomb, Wave Breaker, Reefslider
BKiller Wail 5.1, Ultra Stamp, Big Bubbler
CCrab Tank, Ink Vac

Splatoon 3: Sub Weapons tier list

Sub Weapons are the secondary weapons you have at your disposal during a match. Using them effectively can really make the difference in a game. 

TierWeapons
SSuction Bomb, Splat Bomb, Splash Wall
AFizzy Bomb, Burst Bomb, Autobomb
BTorpedo, Squid Beakon
CInk Mine, Curling Bomb, Toxic Mist
DSprinkler, Point Sensor, Angle Shooter

The cream of the crop to cream the opposition

Just about every single weapon in Splatoon 3 can be used effectively to win matches. However, some are inherently easier to use than others or provide better perks. Even within a specific weapon class, there is a lot of variety, so you shouldn't expect to like every Blaster or get the same effect from every Roller. 

Of course, the weapons that we find to be the very best might not fit every single person. You might find that you're far more skilled with Shooters than most other people and if that's the case then lean into your skillset. 

Good luck splatting out there! I hope you're able to get a good feel for the weapons at your disposal and can really cream the competition. 

