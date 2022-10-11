White Nintendo Switch OLED $40 off in Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

With a bigger, prettier screen, the Nintendo Switch very rarely shifts in price, tending to stay its full price. As is often the case with Nintendo products, which retain their value long into their product life cyles. This new price on the Nintendo Switch is therefore one of the best that we've ever seen, and one that we're unlikely to see again. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has give the White Nintendo Switch OLED a $42 saving, making it now $297. Do look out for shipping charges here, though - looks like this deal is shipped from the UK.

Nintendo Switch $42 off full price

(opens in new tab) White Nintendo Switch OLED | $339 now $297 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Worth noting that this deal is only on the White Nintendo Switch, so if you're looking for something a little more colorful, you're out of luck. Either way, you're getting a Nintendo Switch with a vastly improved screen and a better battery for quite a chunk less than full price. This may not be the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's close, and given that discounts are rarely seen on the Switch OLED, it's a welcome one.

It's not every day we see a deal on a Nintendo Switch, and this one is a doozy. While there's no free game bundled in the box (unfortunately), it's the perfect opportunity to grab a Switch at a decent price and save some money on what would usually be a pretty hefty purchase. The Switch OLED didn't bring loads of improvements to the handheld, but it brought enough to justify its new slightly higher price in the form of an improved battery and that lovely big OLED display.

